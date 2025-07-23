Arsenal star's huge offer confirmed, following huge deal signing: report

It's not a new signing, but Mikel Arteta will be just as delighted with this business

Arsenal have reached agreement in important contract talks with one of their most exciting stars.

It’s been a busy summer for the Gunners already, who have moved to sign Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Oh, and they should be adding one Viktor Gyokeres to that list in the near future, following The Athletic's David Ornstein's report that a total agreement is very close.

But just as important is holding on to the talent they’ve already got in the building, and Arsenal have taken huge strides in this regard too.

Interest mounted over potential Arsenal exit

Ethan Nwaneri burst onto the Arsenal scene last season following an injury to Bukayo Saka (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teenager Ethan Nwaneri had a breakthrough season last term, making 37 first-team appearances, scoring nine goals and providing two assists while filling in for an injured Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners’ purchase of another primarily right-sided winger this summer in Madueke raised some questions over Nwaneri’s place in the senior squad, especially given the latter had entered the last year of his current deal.

Nwaneri felt uncertain a points following Madueke's signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

But any exit fears have been quelled following a report from CaughtOffside that Nwaneri has now agreed a new deal with Arsenal.

Manchester City and Chelsea were both said to hold an interest in recent years, reaffirmed by the latter this year, but the 18-year-old putting pen to paper was never truly in doubt this time around, as it reportedly was just before signing his first professional deal in 2024.

“Things never got that close this time around,” Arsenal expert Charlie Watts told CaughtOffside. “While there may have been strong interest, Nwaneri’s preference was always to stay at Arsenal and the club were always confident he would stay.”

There had been some speculation that the youngster was holding out for promises on playing time, but Watts confirmed that this wasn’t the case and played no part in the renewal.

Nwaneri is set to continue his story with Arsenal (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, this was important business for Arsenal to get done.

Few players come through to the first team and make such an impact at just 18 years old as Nwaneri did; selling him to a direct rival has the potential of coming back to bite viciously a few years down the line.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta uses Saka, Madueke and Nwaneri in a way that keeps all parties happy, not to mention the presence of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Nwaneri is valued at €55m, according to Transfermarkt.