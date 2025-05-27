Arsenal are reported to have agreed a 'five-year contract' with Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international, who has smashed home 54 goals in all competitions this season, ended the campaign by helping his current side win the Portuguese league and cup double.

Gyokeres had been heavily linked with Manchester United, but it appears for now that the Red Devils are set to explore other options this summer, leaving Arsenal with a clear run.

Arsenal agree BUMPER contract with Viktor Gyokeres ahead of summer switch

Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres has scored a whopping 54 goals this season (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Coventry man Gyokeres has risen to become one of Europe's most sought-after stars in recent years, with his goal tally for Sporting almost at the century mark.

The 26-year-old, ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, is set to be available for just £60m, with Transfermarkt estimating his current price tag at £62m.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign a new centre forward (Image credit: Alamy)

Tuesday’s edition of Correio da Manha as relayed by Sports Witness, says Arsenal's representatives met with Gyokeres' agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, with the Gunners' women's team in UEFA Champions League final action over the weekend in Lisbon.

The Gunners are reported to have presented an offer ‘worth around €70m (£58m), plus a target-based fee. The player is expected to receive a signing bonus of €12m (£10m), an annual salary of €7m (£5m) and a five-year contract.’

Bayern Munich are still hoping they can have a late say in any potential deal, although Gyokeres' move to the Premier League now feels something of a certainty given his recent comments.

“Let us see," said Gyokeres. "It’s hard for me to say, because yeah it is football and you never know what’s going to happen in the summer. So for me to say anything else than that is impossible.”

Sporting striker and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, a move to England now seems a real possibility for Gyokeres, and we expect him to sign for Arsenal at some point this summer.

Priced as low as 10/11 with some bookmakers, it seems the cat is already out of the bag and Arteta can now start planning for next season with a new number nine.