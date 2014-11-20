Wenger 'not keen' on deeper role for Wilshere

Wilshere believes he is producing his best form in an England shirt after being moved into a holding position by national manager Roy Hodgson.

However, the 22-year-old appears unlikely to occupy the same spot in the Premier League for the time being, with Arsenal boss Wenger keen to utilise Wilshere further up the field.

"The formation we play at Arsenal is a bit different," Wilshere told reporters. "I wouldn't mind playing it [a deep-lying role] at Arsenal and I've already spoken to the manager about it, and he doesn't see me playing that role just yet.

"I enjoy my role for Arsenal as well because I can get a bit further forward, but I wouldn't mind to play the holding role for Arsenal.

"That’s the manager's decision. At the moment, I think [Mikel] Arteta is injured and [Mathieu] Flamini is playing that role.

"It's down to him [Wenger]. If he wants me to play there, I'll play it."

Wilshere is enjoying the challenge of adapting to a different position at international level.

"I'm really enjoying my new position," he added. "I've said before, after the first game in Switzerland [in September], that I'd only get better and better. It was my first game ever playing in that role.

"The main thing is the coaches are getting their points across in terms of what they want me to do, not just over here but when we're away from here.

"We're working on it, because I don't play that role for my club, but I am really enjoying it."