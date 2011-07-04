Wijnaldum joins PSV from Feyenoord

The 20-year-old Wijnaldum scored 22 goals in 110 league appearances for Feyenoord after making his debut at the age of 16 and has agreed to a four-year-deal with his new club.

Wijnaldum becomes the third player to join PSV in two days after the club signed Utrecht's Kevin Strootman and Dries Mertens for 13 million euros on Sunday.