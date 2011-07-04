Wijnaldum joins PSV from Feyenoord
By app
ROTTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven continued their off-season spending spree by signing Feyenoord midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum for a reported 5 million euros, the Dutch league club said on Monday.
The 20-year-old Wijnaldum scored 22 goals in 110 league appearances for Feyenoord after making his debut at the age of 16 and has agreed to a four-year-deal with his new club.
Wijnaldum becomes the third player to join PSV in two days after the club signed Utrecht's Kevin Strootman and Dries Mertens for 13 million euros on Sunday.
