Will Collar fits the bill for Hamilton

By

Hamilton have announced the signing of defensive midfielder Will Collar from Brighton.

The 22-year-old, a product of the Seagulls youth system, made his first-team debut for Albion in a League Cup tie against Southampton last August.

Manager Brian Rice told AcciesTV: “I’ve seen a fair bit of Will in my travels during the year. I’ve been impressed with what I saw.”