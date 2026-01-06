How to watch Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso online, on TV, and from anywhere as AFCON holders look for quarter-final spot
Holders Ivory Coast play Burkina Faso for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition - here's how to watch the Africa Cup of Nations clash
Watch Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Tuesday 06 January 2026
• Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 20:00 local
• Venue: Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech
• TV & Streaming: 4Seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa)
• FREE stream: Channel 4.com (UK)
Ivory Coast are bidding to become only the fourth ever nation to win back-to-back AFCON titles.
After winning the competition in their home country back in 2023, the Elephants have just four games to go until they can retain their crown.
Burkina Faso are standing in their way next, and will be no pushovers given their group-stage campaign.
Losing to just Algeria so far, the Stallions are bidding to cause a huge upset in Marrakech.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso for FREE in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso for free thanks to Channel 4.
TV viewers will find the action on the 4Seven freeview TV channel while those who prefer to stream online can head to the Channel 4 website.
Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso free live stream
Online viewers will find the game streaming on the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.
❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.
Watch Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso from anywhere
Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Is Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso on TV in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 14:00 ET.
BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.
How to watch Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso in Africa
Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso will be shown live on Canal+ in Côte d’Ivoire and SuperSport in Burkina Faso.
Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.
See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations
Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso: Preview
Ivory Coast have pressure on their shoulders as the knockout stages approach.
The reigning holders have eased into the last-16, but tougher tests are set to follow, starting with Burkina Faso on Tuesday.
Superstars Amad of Manchester United and captain Franck Kessie of Al-Ahli will be expected to provide vital influence in both midfield and attack.
Ivory Coast hold an imperious record against Burkina Faso, having only lost three of 20 previous meetings.
Burkina Faso can cause any side a problem on their day, as shown by their last meeting with their round-of-16 opponent.
But injuries have hit at a bad time, with goalkeeper Herve Koffi forced off at half-time during the 2-0 group-stage win over Sudan.
Replaced by Kilian Nikiema, the Angers SCO shot-stopper is a doubt for Tuesday's clash in Marrakesh.
Cyriaque Irie also remains a doubt for the tie after being substituted during the Stallions’ final group match against Sudan with a suspected knock.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Ivory Coast 2-0 Burkina Faso
The reigning holders should have too much for Burkina Faso and we expect a win for the 2023 champions.
