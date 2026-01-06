How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV info, preview for Premier League relegation clash
West Ham's stock has never been lower after defeat at Wolves as Nottingham Forest arrive for a relegation six-pointer - here's how to watch the Premier League clash
Watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.
• Date: Tuesday 06 January 2026
• Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET
• Venue: London Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
West Ham are in serious trouble and their latest Premier League loss at bottom club Wolves has threatened the job of Nuno Espirito Santo.
A reminder that the Hammers have already parted ways with Graham Potter this season, with the Portuguese head coach now also facing pressure over his position.
Nottingham Forest are also staring down the barrel in terms of relegation with Sean Dyche looking likely to be involved in yet another career relegation scrap.
The Tricky Trees went down at Aston Villa at the weekend and now have to pick themselves up ahead of a trip to the capital.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest in the UK
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest is the only Matchweek 21 game on Tuesday and is set to kick off at 20:00 GMT in the UK.
The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
Coverage will be live from 19:00 pm (UK).
Watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest in the US
Across the pond in the United States, West Ham vs Nottingham Forest will be shown on USA Network.
To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.
How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport.
Watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere
Out of the country when West Ham vs Nottingham Forest is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: Preview
Set to face this side he began the season with, Espirito Santo's Hammers need the points more than ever on home soil.
It's just two wins in 15 games for the 51-year-old, with West Ham's hierarchy already said the be assessing potential replacements.
Reports this week from The Guardian say Nuno has been described as 'distant and uncommunicative on a day-to-day basis', which is making him an unpopular figure at the London Stadium.
In terms of injuries and omissions, Lucas Paqueta (back) and Jean-Clair Todibo (groin) will need assessment before the game, while El Hadji Malick Diouf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are still away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Dyche's Forest are in equally as bad form, with the former Everton boss having won four of his twelve games in charge to this point.
Four straight defeats have meant the Tricky Trees are firmly in a relegation scrap, with England duo Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson unable to save matters currently.
Forest have now endured their joint-longest losing run of the campaign and could also now suffer four straight losses on the road, should they lose on Tuesday at the London Stadium.
Matz Sels is expected to come back in after fellow goalkeeper John was forced off with what looked to be a suspected calf injury at Villa Park.
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
West Ham 0-1 Nottingham Forest
Forest have been poor away from home, but West Ham's latest loss at Wolves could have serious repercussions. We are backing the visitors to narrowly win thanks to a goal from Gibbs-White.
