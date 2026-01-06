Manchester United midfielder offered two-year contract to follow Ruben Amorim out of Old Trafford: report
Manchester United are yet to resolve the player’s future
It’s a turbulent time at Manchester United following the shock sacking of former head coach Ruben Amorim.
Darren Fletcher is taking the reins in the immediate aftermath, but talk of appointing another interim before a fresh appointment in the summer is gathering pace.
Despite all that dugout drama, there are still developing situations on the pitch that the decision-makers at Old Trafford are going to have to address if they want to avoid seeing their players poached.
Out-of-contract Manchester United man offered chance to leave
The Red Devils have a couple of looming contract decisions to make as the summer nears, with the current deals of both Harry Maguire and Casemiro to expire.
For the latter, options are already opening up for his post-United career.
🚨 Rúben Amorim: “If everyone works like Casemiro… it’s about the focus. You can understand why that guy won five Champions Leagues”.“If you pay attention to everything that he does with contract, with no contract… he's just a top player”. pic.twitter.com/XeEruNkpjcDecember 25, 2025
According to journalist Diego Firmino, Brazilian side Palmeiras are eyeing a move for Casemiro.
The club have reportedly been in touch with the midfielder’s representatives and are ready to offer a two-year contract with an additional year.
The 33-year-old has a plus-one option in his current deal at Old Trafford, but Football Insider revealed in October that the club are unlikely to trigger it due to his high wages.
Casemiro may yet opt to remain in Europe, which is an eventuality Palmeiras seem to be preparing for, but they offer an option to the Brazil international.
They are also not putting all their eggs in one basket, with the same report claiming that former Liverpool man Fabinho is their primary target.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, this is the kind of deal you could easily see happening at the tail-end of Casemiro’s career; it just depends when he feels that point is.
At points in his United past, he’s been handed the dreaded His Legs Have Gone badge, but he’s bounced back remarkably from that point, becoming a key figure for Ruben Amorim in a system that platformed him better, unlike the wide-open spaces he was left to cover under Erik ten Hag.
A move back to Brazil surely beckons at some point, but his showings this season in the Premier League suggest he may have more options at his fingertips.
Casemiro is valued at €8m, according to Transfermarkt.
