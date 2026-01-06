Manchester United reach agreement for star to follow Ruben Amorim out of Old Trafford: report

Manchester United sacked head coach Ruben Amorim on Monday and the former Sporting boss might not be the last man out of the door

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on October 04, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are bouncing their way through another tumultuous season and it came to a head with the sacking of their head coach on Monday.

Ruben Amorim was widely criticised throughout his 14 months in charge, accused of stubborn adherence to a tactical system that wasn’t working and unable to get a tune from an expensively assembled Man United squad.

Manchester United are close to a significant sale in the transfer market

United are in the European places but look as fragile on the pitch as ever. Amorim’s failings didn’t quite show their fullness in their results but being eminently beatable is not something that tends to be tolerated at Old Trafford.

With Amorim gone, reports in Turkey suggest that there’s a departure imminent among the playing staff too.

Manchester United sporting director Jason Wilcox

Manchester United sporting director Jason Wilcox (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to journalist Kagan Dursun via Sport Witness, midfielder Manuel Ugarte will soon be on his way to the Superlig.

24-year-old Ugarte joined United in the summer of 2024 and was reunited with former Sporting CP boss Amorim when his predecessor, Erik ten Hag, was relieved of his duties.

The Uruguayan international has made 60 appearances for United in all competitions but he might not make a 61st.

“Ugarte now has a full agreement in place with Galatasaray to join them this month,” reports Sport Witness.

“Dursun now states that Ugarte has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray, further pushing the transfer along.”

Manuel Ugarte stands with hands on hips after Man United lose to Arsenal

Man United midfielder Manuel Ugarte (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils signed tough-tackling Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain after the former Sporting and Famalicao midfield man had played just one season with the French capital club.

If the clubs and the player come to an agreement, Ugarte will link up with former Premier League players including Lucas Torreira, Davinson Sanchez, Mario Lemina and former Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane.

United take on Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday and will then be in action in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend. Brighton & Hove Albion will be the visitors to Old Trafford as United begin their pursuit of a 14th cup win.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been installed as the team’s interim head coach, with teammate Michael Carrick reportedly one of the candidates in the frame to take over as caretaker manager.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.

