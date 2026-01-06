Manchester United reach agreement for star to follow Ruben Amorim out of Old Trafford: report

Manchester United are bouncing their way through another tumultuous season and it came to a head with the sacking of their head coach on Monday.

Ruben Amorim was widely criticised throughout his 14 months in charge, accused of stubborn adherence to a tactical system that wasn’t working and unable to get a tune from an expensively assembled Man United squad.

Reported tension with director of football Jason Wilcox apparently boiled over and Amorim was given his marching orders with the Red Devils in sixth place in the Premier League table.

Manchester United are close to a significant sale in the transfer market

Get premium Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

United are in the European places but look as fragile on the pitch as ever. Amorim’s failings didn’t quite show their fullness in their results but being eminently beatable is not something that tends to be tolerated at Old Trafford.

With Amorim gone, reports in Turkey suggest that there’s a departure imminent among the playing staff too.

Manchester United sporting director Jason Wilcox (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to journalist Kagan Dursun via Sport Witness, midfielder Manuel Ugarte will soon be on his way to the Superlig.

24-year-old Ugarte joined United in the summer of 2024 and was reunited with former Sporting CP boss Amorim when his predecessor, Erik ten Hag, was relieved of his duties.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Uruguayan international has made 60 appearances for United in all competitions but he might not make a 61st.

“Ugarte now has a full agreement in place with Galatasaray to join them this month,” reports Sport Witness.

“Dursun now states that Ugarte has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray, further pushing the transfer along.”

Man United midfielder Manuel Ugarte (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils signed tough-tackling Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain after the former Sporting and Famalicao midfield man had played just one season with the French capital club.

If the clubs and the player come to an agreement, Ugarte will link up with former Premier League players including Lucas Torreira, Davinson Sanchez, Mario Lemina and former Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane.

United take on Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday and will then be in action in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend. Brighton & Hove Albion will be the visitors to Old Trafford as United begin their pursuit of a 14th cup win.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been installed as the team’s interim head coach, with teammate Michael Carrick reportedly one of the candidates in the frame to take over as caretaker manager.