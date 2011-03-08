It takes a special kind of athlete to win the Tour de France - a three week, 2,200 mile race.



Team RadioShack sporting director Johan Bruyneel is a man in the know.



The former professional cyclist teamed up with Lance Armstrong to mastermind eight Tour de France victories.



Whether it be cycling or football, the Belgian has developed a winning formula and blueprint for a champion.



To find out what you need to reach the top watch this video.



