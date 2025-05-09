Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most legendary managers of all time.

The Italian has won the Champions League five times in charge of AC Milan and Real Madrid, as well as six league titles across Europe.

'Don Carlo' as he is affectionately known has harnessed some of the games brightest talents, whether at their prime or breaking through into the first team, and has been a pivotal pull factor in Real Madrid assembling the squad they currently posses.

Carlo Ancelotti told superstar youngster on FaceTime he would deputise for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

One of the talents currently at his disposal is Arda Guler.

Signed by Real Madrid when he was just 18-years-old, the Turkish midfielder is still regarded as one of the worlds brightest talents, and Ancelotti was a key factor in ensuring he joined Los Blancos ahead of some of their rivals.

Writing in The Players' Tribune, Guler explained how the move to Real Madrid came about after just two seasons in the Fenerbahce first team, and how he and his father were unsure what the best thing for him would be.

"I felt unreal that it could happen so quickly [a move to Real Madrid]," Guler wrote. "That summer my dad and I had many long conversations about whether it was too early for me to go. It was actually really complicated, because we had so many other offers, and it was hard for me to decide what to do.

"But then I had a FaceTime call with Mr. Carlo Ancelotti.

"I’ll never forget when his number came up on my screen, and the video was loading …… 'Hello, Arda. How are you?'

"He was on holiday, too. The moment was so surreal that I struggle to remember the details, but I think he was wearing one of those Hawaiian shirts, and sunglasses, and maybe he even had a cigar.

"He said, 'Arda, you will have a big future here. Maybe not the first year, but you will get chances. When Modrić and Kroos are too old, we could play you in midfield.'

"Just hearing your name next to Modric and Kroos is surreal. I couldn’t speak.

"Then he said, 'Arda, promise me that you’ll come to Madrid. Promise, promise, promise.' I said, 'Of course, Mister.' He said, 'We’ll talk soon. Now I really have to go to my wife.'"

There was rumours that Guler's choice of club was between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two great rivals across Spain, and it appears that Ancelotti's suave moves may have convinced the young Turk that the capital was the place for him.

How could you say no to Mr. Ancelotti when he calls you puffing on a cigar on holiday?

Ancelotti subsequently took Guler under his wing, developing a good relationship with the youngster who has not featured as much as he would wish since joining the Spanish giants.

Guler wrote: "Right from the start, Ancelotti became like a father to me. But it was funny because he would joke with me about everything, and I was still a kid with wide-open eyes who was trying to take in the biggest club in the world. I could never tell when he was actually serious, you know?"

It appears that Ancelotti will be on the way out of Real Madrid in the summer, but he will be leaving behind a super team, with Guler waiting in the wings to show his talent to the next manager.