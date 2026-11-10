Everton begin talks for shock Kevin De Bruyne move: report

Is Kevin De Bruyne ready to return to the Premier League?

Everton have launched a shock bid for former Manchester City man, Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian is a legend of the Premier League, having won six titles and racked up an in while racking up almost 200 goal involvements in 288 appearances in the English top flight – but since leaving the Etihad, things haven't been as rosy for him in Italian football.

Now, Everton are prepared to offer the 35-year-old a return to the northwest of England in one of the biggest-name moves of the Toffees' recent history.

Everton launching bid for Kevin De Bruyne

Everton could make a shock move for De Bruyne (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Bruyne spent 10 years at Manchester City before swapping one blue shirt for another and signing for Napoli last summer.

The playmaker has struggled to make a difference in Serie A, however, with Calciomercato reporting that he “appears to be in a decline mentally and could sensationally return to the Premier League in January.”

The report notes that Everton are making a sensational swoop to bring De Bruyne back to England and have already made contact with the player's entourage.

The Merseysiders are up to sixth in the Premier League at the moment and enjoying a good season, despite leaving themselves short over the summer in terms of transfer business.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans were disappointed when the club sold striker Beto without a replacement – leaving Thierno Barry as the only recognised No.9 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium – while a failure to replace long-serving right-back Seamus Coleman after his retirement has meant that midfielder Merlin Rohl has taken the role on this term.

There has been recent uncertainty regarding the loan spell of Jack Grealish, too, with the England international dropped by manager David Moyes after breaching the club's disciplinary rules when he reportedly skipped training.

Grealish – who is on loan from Man City, incidentally – has very little chance of joining the Toffees permanently now, with some suggesting that his loan spell could be curtailed in January.

Jack Grealish's place at Everton is uncertain (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Bruyne's contract runs until 2027, with the Partenopei holding an option for another year.

Whether club president Aurelio De Laurentiis decides to release the player midseason remains another matter.

The 35-year-old is worth €8 million, as per Transfermarkt. Everton travel away to Brentford when Premier League action resumes after the international break.