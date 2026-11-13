‘He loves players who don’t have big egos’ Morgan Schneiderlin names Manchester United star who will thrive under Mauricio Pochettino

Former Manchester United and Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin believes Mason Mount has the right profile to flourish once Mauricio Pochettino takes charge at Old Trafford.

With Pochettino set to be confirmed as Michael Carrick’s successor following Thursday’s dismissal, Schneiderlin has backed the 27-year-old to become an important figure in the Argentine’s rebuild.

Man United have reportedly agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Pochettino, paying roughly £7 million in compensation to release him from his post with the United States national team.

Schneiderlin: 'Players who don't have big egos can really develop under Pochettino'

Schneiderlin would eventually move to Old Trafford himself (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pochettino will inherit a side languishing 18th in the Premier League table, ahead of a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on November 22nd.

Having played the best football of his career under Pochettino at St Mary’s, Schneiderlin is convinced Mount’s work rate and technical ability will quickly earn the new head coach’s trust.

Manchester United man Mason Mount (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Mason Mount is definitely that type of player and profile that Mauricio Pochettino likes very much," Schneiderlin said, via Comeon.com.

"I think he will do great under him. He loves players who don't have big egos, who work hard, and have quality on the ball. They can really develop under him."

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Pochettino's arrival at Chelsea in the summer of 2023 coincided with Mount's switch to Manchester, as the England midfielder sought a new environment. However, injuries and managerial upheaval have stalled his progress at Old Trafford since. Restricted to a 25-minute substitute appearance in last Sunday’s chaotic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, the midfielder will now be presented with a fresh opportunity to establish himself.

Schneiderlin also highlighted Youri Tielemans, who arrived at Old Trafford from Aston Villa in a £35 million summer move, as another midfielder capable of thriving under the Argentine, pointing to the balanced partnership he formed with Victor Wanyama under Pochettino on the south coast.

"Youri Tielemans is someone who also has legs and great quality on the ball and so he gives you different options, and of course, look at my partnership with Victor Wanyama," Schneiderlin added.

Schneiderlin was linked on and off with rejoining his former boss at Tottenham Hotspur during the mid-2010s

While Pochettino’s teams are synonymous with high-intensity pressing, Schneiderlin stressed that his former manager isn't just a coach who likes to fill the pitch with runners. At Southampton, Wanyama anchored the midfield while Schneiderlin pushed forward - a method Pochettino can replicate at Man United by pairing deeper ball-winners like Carlos Baleba alongside progressive passers such as Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, or Kobbie Mainoo.

"Victor was more of a midfielder who sat a bit deeper and was very strong physically," Schneiderlin explained. "Pochettino doesn't just need players with huge engines who run, run, run. He knows how to adapt to the specific characteristics of his players."

With minimal time on the training pitch between arriving in Manchester next Wednesday and facing Liverpool four days later, Pochettino’s priority will be stabilising a porous side. If Schneiderlin’s assessment proves accurate, Mount’s energy and tactical flexibility could be key to dragging the club clear of the relegation zone.