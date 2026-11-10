'I met genius Sir Alex Ferguson for lunch and we argued over who would pay. I came so close, I want to try and win the Premier League again' Mauricio Pochettino adds fuel to Manchester United links

In a revealing sit-down with FourFourTwo last year, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino has finally lifted the lid on a legendary encounter with Sir Alex Ferguson, a meeting that has fuelled a decade of what-ifs at Old Trafford.

The Argentine, who took the reigns of the US national side on a contract running through until 2030, recounted how the most successful manager in British history once sought him out.

“Through the secretary of the League Managers Association, Sir Alex asked for my phone number so that we could have lunch," Pochettino told FourFourTwo.

Pochettino: 'I met with genius Sir Alex'

Sir Alex Ferguson (L) and Mauricio Pochettino (R) meet during the latter's time in charge of Southampton (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was a meeting in London between colleagues, between a genius and an apprentice.”

The lunch, which took place some years ago during Pochettino’s tenure at Tottenham Hotspur, has long been cited as the moment Manchester United first identified him as their long-term successor.

Despite those historic links which persisted through his stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, the stars never quite aligned for Pochettino to take the hot seat in Manchester.

The USMNT boss shared a charming anecdote from the afternoon that proved it's not just his footballing tactics that are up to scratch, it's trivia, too.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“When we asked for the bill, I wanted to take it, and so did he. We started arguing over who’d pay!

Pochettino is in the frame to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He said, ‘Stop Mauricio, I’m going to ask you a question. If you answer correctly, you pay. If not, I’ll pay.’

"He said, ‘Name an Argentine player who scored in the 1930 World Cup final.’ I replied, ‘Stabile.’ He couldn’t believe it. The name came to me out of nowhere! In the end, I paid the bill.”

Despite his current focus, having led the USMNT at their home World Cup earlier this year, Pochettino has freely admitted he would like a return to the Premier League some day.

Mauricio Pochettino celebrates with his USMNT players (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Right now it’s about enjoying the World Cup," he said. "After that, I’ve always said I came so close to winning the Premier League and Champions League, and want to try again. I’d like to be part of a project with the ambition of winning both."

Pochettino’s comments are especially relevant as Man United face what looks to be another period of transition.

Michael Carrick is expected to be relieved of his duties at Old Trafford during November's international break. For now, the self-proclaimed 'apprentice' remains on the international stage, but the pull of a Premier League return is unmistakable.

Pochettino's USMNT take on Haiti in a Concacaf Nations League double header this month.

Mauricio Pochettino's full interview with FourFourTwo is available in print issue 391.