Manchester United sack manager Michael Carrick

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has been sacked.

The 45-year-old was appointed as permanent manager over the summer after a successful stint as interim boss last term, following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, but with just three wins all season, Carrick has been given his marching orders.

The final straw looked like it came in Italy, as Manchester United were humbled 4-1 by Champions League newcomers Como in the league phase of the competition – but the former midfielder has hung on until the international break.

Michael Carrick sacked by Manchester United

Michael Carrick has suffered a terrible start to the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrick first joined United as a coach under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, becoming a member of the Norwegian's coaching staff first in an interim role, and later after Solskjaer was appointed on a permanent basis in March 2019.

Following his manager's dismissal, Carrick was named caretaker manager, winning two games before Ralf Rangnick was given the role until the end of the 2022/23 season – but Carrick returned in January of this year to take over until the end of last season.

After winning his first two games in charge against Manchester City and Arsenal, the former midfielder led United to third in the table and was nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award.

In May of this year, Carrick signed a new contract to continue as United's head coach through to 2028 – but despite a summer rebuild, the Red Devils have started this season particularly poorly.

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After defeat in Madrid in the Champions League last week, defender Lisandro Martinez directed his ire towards director Jason Wilcox for failing to strengthen fully, while last night, Bruno Fernandes described United's gameplan as “a decision from the staff”.

This is Manchester United's worst start to a season in 40 years, with just a single win in the Premier League so far this term, at home to Ipswich Town.

United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle by an impressive Brighton & Hove Albion, and sit 17th in the Champions League's league phase after two defeats in a row.

United were thrashed by Como (Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

United have had injury issues to contend with, too, after recently being dealt the news that Benjamin Sesko won't return until February.

Carrick leaves Old Trafford with a 46.9 per cent win ratio.

Manchester United face Liverpool after the international break, as Premier League action continues.