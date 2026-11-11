Mauricio Pochettino to become Manchester United manager, with deal being finalised: report

Manchester United are finalising a deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The Red Devils have endured a poor start to the season, finding themselves 18th in the Premier League with just three wins in all competitions, after climbing to third last term.

With Michael Carrick now hanging by a thread, the club have made the decision to replace the former midfielder – and United States men's national team coach Pochettino is now “the chosen candidate”.

Manchester United finalising Mauricio Pochettino move, with Michael Carrick to be sacked

Michael Carrick looks to be leaving Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a successful interim spell in the second half of last season, Manchester United hired Michael Carrick on a two-year deal.

Following the poor start to the season, however, the club have decided to part with the former midfielder, with David Ornstein delivering an exclusive on the situation at Carrington.

The prolific journalist revealed in The Athletic that United are finalising a deal for the Argentine coach, terms ongoing with with his camp.

Yesterday, it emerged that Pochettino would “jump at the chance” to depart the USMNT for Old Trafford, with United CEO Omar Berrada favouring the move.

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Ornstein has added that United are “yet to contact US, but straightforward should plan proceed”.

Pochettino has been in charge of the United States side since 2024, when he and Emma Hayes left the men's and women's Chelsea teams, respectively, to head Stateside.

The 54-year-old has been linked with the United job for as long as a decade, too, with his good work at Tottenham Hotspur seeing him in the running the Old Trafford hot seat a number of times over the years.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the new Manchester United manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

United are still yet to sack Carrick.

Manchester United face Liverpool when Premier League action resumes after the international break.