This time 10 years ago, Chelsea were in the middle of a 13-game winning streak that put them on course for the Premier League title. They have not won the league since, and it is hard to see that changing any time soon.

11 games into the current campaign, Chelsea are already 12 points off top spot. They have conceded 20 goals, the fifth-most in the division, and scored only three in their last four games. The Stamford Bridge natives are growing restless.

Much of their frustration is directed at an ownership group which has taken the club backwards. A year before BlueCo took the reins, Chelsea won the Champions League. Now they are in danger of failing to even qualify for that tournament for the fourth time in five seasons.

"As concerning as the team's poor form is its lack of identity"

Xabi Alonso is struggling to come up with a plan at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

The owners appear to have lost sight of what football clubs actually exist to do.

The pursuit of silverware seems a secondary concern to the enactment of BlueCo’s preferred player trading model. An obsession with signing potential means Chelsea are no longer a destination club for ready-made stars. Is it any wonder they have gone from perennial winners to also-rans?

Chelsea were timid in a 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso is not as culpable for the current malaise as his superiors, but questions are beginning to be asked of the manager too. As concerning as the team's poor form is its lack of identity. Almost a third of the way into the campaign and it remains hard to discern what kind of side Alonso actually wants Chelsea to be. The Blues began the season playing with a back three, the system Alonso used to great effect at Bayer Leverkusen. They have since shifted to a four-man defence, yet that has not stopped Chelsea leaking goals.

The expectation was that Alonso would implement a possession-based style of play. Yet Chelsea are averaging just 50.5 per cent of the ball, and that figure has been boosted in recent weeks because they have been forced to chase games against Sunderland and Leeds United. In the 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last month, Chelsea deliberately ceded possession, allowing their opponents to dominate the game at Stamford Bridge.

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Given the rivalry between the two clubs, that defeat by Spurs was particularly damaging for Alonso. Yet it was last weekend’s 4-1 home defeat by Leeds that represents the nadir to date. Chelsea actually took the lead on that occasion, but once Leeds equalised they threw in the towel quicker than a laundry lady on her final shift.

A meek Chelsea side conceded numerous chances even before Leeds struck twice in five second-half minutes to put the game beyond their hosts. Boos rang around Stamford Bridge at the final whistle; they would have been louder had thousands of fans not departed early.

Chelsea have already lost five Premier League matches this term, more than Fulham and the same number as crisis-plagued Manchester United. There is a soft underbelly to this Chelsea team. It is worrying, too, that the goals have dried up in Joao Pedro’s absence. The Brazilian’s individual exploits appear to have been covering up the cracks earlier in the campaign.

Chelsea fans are growing increasingly frustrated after a poor run of form (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Chelsea supporters could sense a clear direction of travel, they would be more willing to cut Alonso some slack. Bumps in the road are tolerable if you know where the man behind the wheel is taking you, but it is hard to get fans to buy in when you are not selling anything.

The lack of identity is even more puzzling when you consider that Chelsea’s absence from Europe has afforded them ample time on the training pitch. That was supposed to be a major advantage in Alonso’s debut season, yet it is hard to work out what exactly Chelsea are doing at Cobham.

All is not lost. For all the difficulties in recent weeks, Chelsea are two points off the top five. The gap to Arsenal already looks insurmountable, but a title tilt was never a realistic goal this season. Joao Pedro’s return will bolster their attacking output, although there are now fears that the striker will be sidelined until January.

Until then, Chelsea must both pick up points and demonstrate that a plan is taking shape. If they are unable to do so, Alonso could be in trouble. The Spaniard is far from the biggest problem at Stamford Bridge; many of those above him have been failing for much longer. But the use of managers as sacrificial lambs is a familiar tale. Alonso has no time to waste.