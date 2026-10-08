Every Premier League injury after the international break: An essential return to FPL guide

As the Premier League prepares to return after a three-week international window, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face the daunting prospect of late fitness tests, squad re-thinks, and enforced transfers.

The truncated September-October international break is usually disruptive, but the current return cycle has seen an unusually high number of key FPL assets returning to their clubs carrying knocks, strains, and general fatigue.

The sheer number of casualties returning from international duty shines a spotlight on the broader issue of fixture congestion. Squeezing domestic league matches, European cup competitions, and international fixtures into an unforgiving calendar leaves players with minimal recovery windows.

Premier League injuries latest

Brian Brobbey is set for a spell on the sidelines (Image credit: MAURICE VAN STEEN / ANP via Getty Images)

Global players' union FIFPro has repeatedly sounded the alarm regarding the extensive workload elite players are subjected to. Monitoring reports have consistently warned that players are being pushed past their physical limits without sufficient rest intervals.

FIFPro has previously highlighted that back-to-back high-intensity fixtures with fewer than five days of recovery drastically increases the risk of soft-tissue and muscular injuries. As domestic and international governing bodies continue to expand tournament formats, the returning influx of injured Premier League stars serves as a reflection of the physical overload FIFPro has long warned against.

Greek forward Christos Tzolis sustains an injury (Image credit: Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Long-term absences

Alex Scott (Bournemouth): The versatile midfielder is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines, expected to miss several weeks and potentially up to two months.

Kai Havertz (Arsenal): A big blow for Arsenal's attack, with the German forward ruled out for approximately four weeks.

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Christos Tzolis (Arsenal): The winger faces a two-to-three-week layoff following a setback on international duty.

Brian Brobbey (Sunderland): The forward is sidelined for several weeks, forcing fantasy managers to look elsewhere for mid-priced forward solutions.

Dan Ballard (Sunderland): The central defender is facing the lengthiest rehabilitation process of the group, with an absence potentially extending across months.

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool): The Dutch international is expected to miss likely a few weeks, limiting Liverpool's rotation options across their frontline.

Injury doubts

Alexander Isak (Liverpool): Liverpool's frontman suffered a minor issue, though there remains genuine hope he could recover in time for the high-profile clash against Manchester City.

Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United): The wide player's condition is being monitored by club staff, with his weekend availability status listed as to be confirmed.

Jamie Gittens (Chelsea) : The winger is undergoing evaluation, with an official update on his fitness still to be confirmed.

Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City): The young midfielder's status remains unconfirmed ahead of team news updates after withdrawing from the England camp.

Ezri Konsa (Arsenal): The Gunners' summer signing is managing a minor complaint, though his inclusion in the squad remains to be confirmed.

Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford): The Danish playmaker's availability is pending final medical checks.

Vitalii Mykolenko (Everton): The full-back is not guaranteed to feature after aggravating a knock with Ukraine.

Likely to play

Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham Hotspur): Providing welcome news for Spurs' backline, the defender is expected back immediately after the break, despite fitness concerns.

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur): The rapid centre-back picked up only a very minor issue and should be fit for Spurs.

Lewis Miley (Newcastle United): The promising midfielder is scheduled to return to full squad training this week.

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal): In a huge boost for the Gunners, the captain has been given several days off to rest and recover.

Noah Sadiki (Sunderland): The midfielder's fitness concern appears to be minor, leaving him well-positioned for inclusion.

Erling Haaland of Norway (Image credit: Marius Nordnes / Nordnes Foto/Getty Images)

And what about Erling Haaland?

Alarm bells rang throughout the FPL community when Haaland was substituted early during Norway’s fixture against Portugal.

However, Norway’s national team coach Stale Solbakken subsequently confirmed that the withdrawal was pre-planned to manage the striker's workload, rather than the result of a physical injury. FPL managers can expect Man City's main goalscorer to be available as normal.