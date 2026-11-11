'I missed out on Manchester United job because the club were in a hurry and I wasn't allowed to negotiate' Mauricio Pochettino on previous Old Trafford talks
The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has been linked with Manchester United every time the job has become available in the past few years
Since Mauricio Pochettino arrived in English football with Southampton in January 2013, Manchester United have cycled through a dozen interim, caretaker or permanent managers, from Sir Alex Ferguson to Michael Carrick.
Even more coaches have been linked with the post, with the same names seemingly popping up every time the Old Trafford dugout is vacant.
Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is one such manager and, according to the man himself, this was not just gossip column speculation.
Pochettino: ‘Manchester United have always shown interest in me, but the ideal scenario to manage there has never quite materialised’
The Argentine was first linked with Manchester United a decade ago, speculation that gathered pace when he met Sir Alex Ferguson for lunch in 2016, during which time he was in charge of Spurs.
“United have always shown interest,” Pochettino revealed to FourFourTwo in an interview earlier this year. “But the ideal scenario to manage there has never quite materialised.
“In any case, that lunch with Sir Alex had absolutely nothing to do with it,” he continues before explaining how the meeting came about.
“In his final season as a manager, we played a great game against United with Southampton. In the press conference after, he said we’d been the most complete opponent that United had faced.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“Through the secretary of the League Managers Association, he asked for my phone number so that we could have lunch. It was a meeting in London between colleagues – between a genius and an apprentice.
“My English wasn’t great, but Jesus Perez helped. When we asked for the bill, I wanted to take it, and so did he. We started arguing over who’d pay! “He said, “Stop Mauricio, I’m going to ask you a question. If you answer correctly, you pay. If not, I’ll pay.” I had no idea what he was going to ask.
“He said, “Name an Argentine player who scored in the 1930 World Cup final.” I replied, “Stabile.” He couldn’t believe it. The name came to me out of nowhere! In the end, I paid the bill.”
Speculation mounted again six years later in 2022, when the Red Devils would eventually go on to appoint Erik ten Hag.
“I was under contract at PSG,” Pochettino continues. “After our Champions League elimination against Real Madrid, we had no option but to make sure we secured the Ligue 1 title at least.
“United were in a hurry to announce their new manager before the end of that season because the situation had become unsustainable. I couldn’t negotiate, whereas Ajax gave Ten Hag the flexibility to do so.”
Pochettino is widely expected to replace Carrick in the dugout at Old Trafford ahead of Man United's derby with Liverpool later this month.
The Argentine coach is reported to have a $10 million break clause in his USMNT contract, which was extended over the summer following the United States' World Cup campaign.
Man United chiefs are meeting in Monaco this week to discuss the club's next steps.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.