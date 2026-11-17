Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most complete centre-backs this season, ranking alongside Arsenal’s Gabriel and Ezri Konsa, and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Data published by football analytics platform Ballity Insight Lab evaluated 54 qualifying Premier League centre-backs across the opening 10 league games of 2026/27, plotting each player’s percentile rank across two criteria: front-foot 'stopper' centre-backs and the more disciplined 'covering' centre-backs.

In the model, a stopper is measured by their ability to step out of the defensive line and win the ball, encompassing tackles, aerial duels, clearances and interceptions. Conversely, a covering centre-back is judged on positional security and composure, factoring in ball retention, recoveries and an avoidance of errors.

Only four Premier League centre-backs pass this elite test – and one plays for Leeds United

Tarik Muharemovic joined Leeds from Sassuolo this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Out of the 54 central defenders assessed, only four sit inside the top-right quadrant reserved for players who excel at both covering and stopping. Alongside established title contenders Van Dijk and Gabriel, as well as England international Konsa, sits Elland Road favourite Muharemovic.

The numbers underline just how consistently the Bosnia-Herzegovina international has performed at the heart of Leeds’ backline. Muharemovic sits comfortably around the 77th percentile in both the stopper and cover pools, demonstrating an ability to step aggressively into challenges while also sweeping up danger in transition.

Stopper or Cover? Premier League centre-backs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🛑 Stopper CB: steps out and wins the ball. Tackles, aerials, clearances, interceptions and duels. 🧠 Cover CB: rarely beaten and keeps the ball. Dribble avoidance, ball retention, recoveries and few errors. Formula in the comments 👇 🇳🇱 Van Dijk, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Konsa, 🇧🇷 Gabriel and 🇧🇦 Muharemović do both to some degree. 🇸🇪 Lindelöf, 🇵🇹 Dias, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Guéhi and 🇳🇱 Van de Ven cover, but don’t stop. Needs a stopper as a partner 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Hill, 🇳🇱 Botman and 🇧🇷 Murillo stop, but don’t cover. Needs a cover as a partner.November 16, 2026

He keeps elite company at the top end of the chart with Liverpool skipper Van Dijk still leading the cover metric near the 98th percentile while posting around an 80th-percentile stopper score.

Konsa hovers near the 92nd percentile for covering and 88th for stopping, and Arsenal’s Gabriel posts roughly 83rd-percentile marks across both categories.

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Just as striking is the calibre of Premier League defenders who fall outside that dual-threat bracket. Several household names are classified as being better covering central defenders than stoppers, meaning they thrive at reading the game and keeping possession, but rely on a more aggressive partner to engage attackers directly.

Manchester City’s Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi, as well as Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven all fall into that zone.

Muharemovic’s capacity to bridge both roles has proven invaluable for Leeds so far this season, and the Whites have established themselves as a tricky team to beat.

Elland Road (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it be winning first contacts against physical Premier League strikers or dropping off to snuff out balls over the top, the Bosnian's balanced skillset allows Leeds to pair him flexibly across their central defensive trio.

In a division where most central defenders lean heavily toward one side of the game, rubbing shoulders with Van Dijk and Gabriel is a ringing endorsement of Muharemovic’s rapid acclimatisation at Elland Road.

Muharemovic is valued at £33.3 million by Transfermarkt.