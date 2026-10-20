Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha opens up following Arsenal links

Rio Ngumoha has downplayed the strength of transfer links to Arsenal, amid a series of dominant individual performances being delivered by the 18-year-old at Liverpool.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich and even RB Leipzig have all emerged as contenders to try and lure the English wonderkid away from Anfield; however, Ngumoha has now insisted that such transfer talk is “all with my agent now.”

The 18-year-old appeared off the bench in Liverpool’s comeback 2-1 win versus Brentford at the Gtech on Saturday, then discussed his future on Merseyside post-match.

The 18-year-old is a huge bright spark for Liverpool. (Image credit: Jorge Horsted/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ngumoha has appeared in five of Liverpool’s first seven Premier League outings this term, looking to turn a corner with new boss Andoni Iraola after a torrid final season under Arne Slot.

The 18-year-old has also appeared in two Champions League matches versus Atletico Madrid and LASK, and started in Liverpool’s 3-1 Carabao Cup win against Spurs.

Ngumoha is yet to open his account for the season, after two three goals and notching an assist under Slot in 2025-26, playing 19 Premier League games for a total 582 minutes.

Links to Arsenal arrived through David Ornstein, who claimed in an article for The Athletic last month that the 18-year-old is “well-liked” at the Emirates.

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After his 38-minute cameo versus Brentford, during which both of Liverpool’s comeback strikes arrived, the England international said: ‘To be fair, that is all with my agent now. I think it is all going well. I am not too sure. I just let my football do the talking at the end of the day.

Ngumoha further downplayed the possibility of an Arsenal transfer, claiming: “‘I enjoy playing, and all of that stuff is in the back of my mind really. I just play for the club, and hopefully I can carry on doing well.

‘I am enjoying the challenge and to be able to play off both sides is important,” continued the 18-year-old, who has appeared on both the right and left flanks at Liverpool after the club lost Mohamed Salah last summer to Super Lig contenders Trabzonspor.

Ngumoha is having to fill in at both left and right wing when needed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Do I have a favourite position? No, not anymore. I am getting to grips with the right wing now, and I am liking it. It gives me a bit more unpredictability. I have been working hard on the training pitch.

‘I went away with England and I was playing on the right, so I learned a lot there as well. Watching the likes of Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka. I took on board some of the stuff they told me, and it’s really helpful.

Ngumoha then sung the praises of new manager Iraola, revealing that his received directive has been to take on players more frequently in one-v-one duels.

“I am enjoying working with him and enjoying improving,” said the England international. Whether I start or come off the bench, I have the same mentality. I know the club is just trying to look after me. We have some of the best attackers in the world, so competing for places is not easy.

"It is all about healthy competition and we all just want to make the team win at the end of the day. So whatever minutes we get, we can’t be sulking, we just have to go out and show what we can do."

Ngumoha’s current Liverpool contract runs through until 2028; for now, talk of transfers elsewhere appear to be out of sight and out of mind for the 18-year-old.