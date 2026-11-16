Thomas Tuchel must thank Leeds United and Newcastle for solving two of England's long-term dilemmas in Madrid

Succession planning is one of international football’s trickiest arts, especially when replacing a goalkeeper who has laid claim to the No. 1 shirt for nearly a decade, or trying to fix a left-back spot that has become something of a revolving door.

For Thomas Tuchel, though, the answers to two of England’s biggest long-term headaches have been forged at Elland Road and St James’ Park.

On a thrilling Sunday night in Madrid, as 10-man England stunned reigning world champions Spain 3-2 to snap La Roja’s 43-match unbeaten run, Leeds United’s James Trafford and Newcastle’s Lewis Hall announced themselves as the next generation of Three Lions stalwarts.

England's next generation came of age at the Metropolitano

Spain vs England at the Metropolitano, Sunday 15 November (Image credit: Getty Images)

For almost 10 years, Jordan Pickford’s status as England’s undisputed No. 1 has been largely uninterrupted, stretching from the 2018 World Cup to last summer’s semi-final run in North America. It left little room for an understudy to build experience or a case for selection.

Moving on from a 94-cap mainstay is never straightforward, which is why Trafford’s decision to swap Manchester City’s bench for regular Premier League football at Leeds in August has proven so vital for Tuchel. Playing week-in, week-out has helped the 24-year-old develop into a ready-made alternative capable of taking the gloves whenever Pickford eventually hangs his up.

James Trafford leaps in celebration (Image credit: Getty Images)

Handed a rare start at the Metropolitano and given the chance to test his temperament and big-game mentality against elite opposition, Trafford watched as goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White fired England into a 3-0 lead.

But when Elliot Anderson saw red in the 62nd minute, Leeds’ No.1 was faced with a relentless Spanish siege. Spain racked up 23 shots, seven on target and 2.73 Expected Goals (xG), yet Trafford refused to buckle.

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The Leeds stopper made five crucial saves - repelling Fermin Lopez from close range, recovering well to deny Lamine Yamal and Marc Cucurella, and producing an outstanding stoppage-time double save to thwart Yamal and Aymeric Laporte - all the while impressing Tuchel with his composure during build-up.

At left-back, Tuchel’s gratitude to Newcastle should be equally clear. Since Euro 2024, England have cycled through 10 different players in the role, experimenting with the likes of Nico O’Reilly and Myles Lewis-Skelly, right-footed deputies such as Djed Spence, and stopgaps. This is largely because nobody had convincingly locked down the position consistently at club level.

Many felt Hall was unfairly overlooked when Tuchel left him out of the 2026 World Cup squad, a tournament in which England’s left flank seemed to lack balance. But the 22-year-old’s emergence as an indispensable starter for Newcastle, particularly this season, has finally given Tuchel a specialist he can rely on.

James Trafford and his England defence (Image credit: Getty Images)

Against one of the most dangerous wingers on the planet, Lamine Yamal, Hall was excellent. Defensively, he registered five clearances and two vital first-half interventions inside his own box to snuff out Yamal and Mikel Merino, before drawing two late fouls to relieve pressure in the dying seconds.

In possession, he was just as accomplished, completing five dribbles in the first half alone - more than Spain’s entire 10 outfield players combined. He found a teammate with 30 of his 34 passes (88 per cent accuracy), providing natural left-footed width that facilitated Anthony Gordon's strong performance, too.

Pickford’s experience ensures he won't be surrendering his place without a fight, and Tuchel insisted afterwards that no permanent changing of the guard has taken place. International bosses are ultimately reliant on club environments to forge their stars, so by entrusting Trafford and Hall with pivotal Premier League roles, Leeds and Newcastle are doing the heavy lifting for future tournaments.