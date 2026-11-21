Injuries hardly aided Kai Havertz last season. Regardless, his standing within the Arsenal squad was evidently high. As the Gunners went in search of a first Premier League title for 22 years, he was the one who Mikel Arteta turned to during the run-in, despite Viktor Gyokeres’ big money summer arrival from Sporting CP.

In the Champions League final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, Arteta again called on the German, and was duly rewarded as he fired the north London side in front with just six minutes on the clock. Unsurprisingly, Havertz remains the Gunners’ first-choice frontman, even if a return of three goals in the opening 10 league outings is hardly a great return.

Saying that, there is more to Havertz’s game than just putting the ball in the back of the net. The Germany international’s selflessness and impressive link-up play is a key reason behind his continued selection ahead of a more natural No. 9 in Gyokeres. Arteta wants his leading forward to drop deeper to bring teammates into play, dragging markers out of position to open up space for the wingers to exploit.

Here's why Kai Havertz can't stay onside this season

Havertz celebrates putting Arsenal in front at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

And yet, his offside numbers resemble that of former AC Milan and Italy icon Filippo Inzaghi. “That lad must have been born offside,” Sir Alex Ferguson once quipped about the Italian, who addressed the comments to FourFourTwo back in 2023. In the modern day, Ferguson’s quote would be applicable to Havertz.

After all, Havertz has been flagged offside 15 times in the Premier League this season. It’s almost double that of the player in second for this metric, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (8) his closest competitor. He’s been penalised for being in the wrong place more times than four Premier League teams.

Is Kai Havertz's uptick in being offside...by design? (Image credit: Getty Images)

For context, Bukayo Saka was caught offside more times (14) than any other player in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign. Havertz did so on just three occasions. “Certainly, it’s far too many,” Arteta said of the number of times Arsenal have been caught offside in the Premier League this season following the 1-0 win over Hull City prior to the international break.

So, for a player who is renowned for dropping deep in order to help his side in the final third, why has Kai Havertz been flagged offside so often this season?

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Well, for a start, Arsenal are a team that see more of the ball than the majority of the other 19 teams in England’s top tier. Only Manchester City (65.9%) and Tottenham Hotspur (63%) have managed a greater possession share than the defending champions (59.8%) in the Premier League. A return of 1379 successful final third passes is the second-most. So, too, is 31 total through balls.

It’s only natural that the amount of final third passes would result in a higher number of offsides. When teams attack an opposition backline, the side on the back foot will understandably work harder to catch you offside.

Who is to blame then? Obviously Havertz is at fault but he’s making the requisite runs to try and get in on goal.

'Why always me?' (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Opta, only Fulham’s Gonzalo Garcia (145) and Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo (141) have made more in-behind high-intensity runs than Havertz (125) in the Premier League this season.

Despite his gangly appearance, the former Chelsea man is deceptively quick off the mark.

He’s playing off the shoulder of the last defender, and if those in support were prepared to release the ball a little quicker, then his runs would be capitalised upon to great effect. However, his teammates have been guilty of taking an extra touch, or taking a split-second longer to play the pass for Havertz. As such, his momentum takes him beyond the last man, meaning he either needs to check his run late, and a chance breaks down, or stray offside.

'Release me quicker next time, Martin' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, as things stand, Arsenal are hardly faltering domestically as a result of Havertz’s fondness for the flag. Admittedly, though, 15 goals scored doesn’t make for great reading - it’s level with Ipswich Town. And there will come a moment where these ill-timed runs and passes do have a detrimental impact on the team. “Yes, it’s something to improve,” Arteta added following the Hull triumph. It’s an issue that he concedes requires focus.

Yet Arsenal’s relentlessness combined with a watertight backline that has shipped just five goals means they are managing to get the job done.

Six of their 10 league wins have been by a single goal. A little more synchronisation between Havertz and the ammo suppliers would go a long way to give Arsenal more breathing space in their title defence.