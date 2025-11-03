Police investigation launched after Premier League player 'threatened with gun by football agent'

An investigation has been launched by the Metropolitan Police after a Premier League star was allegedly threatened with a gun. According to reports, a football agent was arrested in the aftermath of the incident.

The unnamed player, who is in his 20s and is said to be valued at around £60 million, was on a busy London street with a friend when the incident was said to have happened, with police called at 11.14pm on Saturday, September 6.

The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, escaped unharmed, with the Metropolitan Police confirming that a full investigation has been launched.

Police probe as gun brandished at Premier League player

The alleged incident took place in September (Image credit: Getty)

According to a report in The Sun, an agent was arrested and detained last month on suspicion of brandishing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. The unnamed agent is said to represent stars, including an England international, with the report adding that he is also being investigated for allegedly blackmailing and making threats against the football players' friend.

No charges have been brought about yet, but it is understood that police came to his Hertfordshire home and he was given bail on September 9 on the condition there was no contact with the player.

The agent allegedly represents an England international (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

An unnamed source told the Sun: “This was a terrifying incident and one which has sent shockwaves through the business side of football.

“The player was understandably shaken up — to have threats made against you with a gun is shocking.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“He reported it right away. It was the right thing to do for his safety. He has been supported by his friends and club and they all hope it will not impact his performances.

“But there will be serious questions about why this happened, which the police are now trying to answer.”

The unnamed Premier League star is said to be worth around £60 million (Image credit: Getty Images)

The agent is also banned from the player's club training ground and he was unable to go abroad until a bail variation was agreed by a judge at a magistrates' court last month.

The agent can now leave the UK on pre-booked trips but must return his passport when he comes back to the UK.