Sir Jim Ratcliffe targeting £10m summer cuts to Manchester United squad: report

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning big changes this summer at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wasted no time in implementing a host of cost-cutting measures at Manchester United after taking control of football operations in February 2024.

Nothing appeared to be safe from the Manchester United minority owner's cull, whether it was free lunches for staff or the ambassadorial role held by legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

When it comes to making cuts to the playing squad, though, Ratcliffe may receive more backing from fans, who have seen their side sign several players on huge money in recent seasons - with very mixed results.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe plots summer cost-cutting drive at Manchester United

Casemiro is Manchester United's highest-paid player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have already confirmed that midfielder Casemiro will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires this summer.

The Brazil international, who joined for £70m from Real Madrid in 2022, is the club's highest-paid player - and Ratcliffe is keen to get rid of more ageing top earners.

Harry Maguire's future is also up in the air (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Maguire could be a victim of Ratcliffe's attempts to reduce the wage bill as part of a £10m cost-cutting drive, according to The i Paper.

The England defender's £200,000-a-week contract expires this summer and Manchester United are reportedly unlikely to trigger the option for an extra year, with several clubs in both the Premier League and Italy reportedly keeping tabs on the situation.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, senior figures value Maguire for his leadership and conduct around the club's Carrington training ground, so he could remain at Old Trafford if he agrees a pay cut of about £80,000 a week and signed a new deal.

Two players who look destined to leave are forwards Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, whose exits alone would save the club and Ratcliffe about £500,000 a week.

Rashford has impressed during a season-long loan at Barcelona, although the Catalan giants are struggling to pay the £26m fee that would turn it into a permanent deal.

Jadon Sancho has had an unhappy time at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sancho, currently on loan at Aston Villa, has endured an unhappy five years since his £73m arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 and is set to be released when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United are also reportedly hoping to shift Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, having paid £50m to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2024.

The club would be happy to recoup half of the figure they paid for Ugarte, which would free up cash as they step up efforts to sign their top midfield targets Elliot Anderson, from Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba, from Brighton & Hove Albion.