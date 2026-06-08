England World Cup 2026 fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels and how to watch

England will head to North America as one of this year's favourites

England will be bidding to end 60 years of hurt when they get their World Cup campaign underway this month.

The competition in North America will be coach Thomas Tuchel's first taste of a major international tournament, as the German looks to get the Three Lions over the hump following back-to-back European Championship final defeats, plus a World Cup semi-final defeat in 2018.

The qualification campaign was a relative breeze, with Tuchel's side winning all eight of their matches, scoring 22 times and not conceeding a single goal.

That should mean that England head across the pond confident of reaching the final stages of the competition.

It was a familiar story of heartbreak last time out, as England were sent packing by France at the quarter-final stage after Harry Kane missed a late penalty.

Group C Fixtures and how to watch

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Round Fixture UK Kick-Off Time (BST) How to watch Wednesday 17 June Group Stage England vs Croatia 9:00pm Live on ITV1 Tuesday 23 June Group Stage England vs Ghana 9:00pm Live on BBC One Saturday 27 June Group Stage Panama vs England 10:00pm Live on ITV1

England's opening match this summer will be a rematch of the 2018 semi-final against Croatia, with the Three Lions no doubt desperate to avenge that 2-1 extra-time defeat when they meet again in Dallas.

That will be followed by a first-ever competitive match against Ghana in Boston, with the two sides only previously having met in a 2011 Wembley friendly, where an Andy Carroll goal was cancelled out by a stoppage-time goal from Asamoah Gyan.

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England's Group L campaign will then conclude with another team they faced at the 2018 World Cup, when they play Ghana at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A Harry Kane hat-trick helped the Three Lions ease to a 6-1 win when the two sides met eight years ago.

Kane's hat-trick against Panama set him on the way to the World Cup 2018 Golden Boot (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

England's final World Cup 2026 Squad

GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)

GK: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

GK: James Trafford (Manchester City)

DF: Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

DF: Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City)

DF: John Stones (Manchester City)

DF: Marc Guehi (Manchester City)

DF: Tino Livramento (Newcastle United)

DF: Dan Burn (Newcastle United)

DF: Reece James (Chelsea)

DF: Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)

DF: Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

MF: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

MF: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

MF: Jordan Henderson (Brentford)

MF: Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

MF: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

MF: Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

FW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

FW: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

FW: Marcus Rashford (Barcelona)

FW: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

FW: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

FW: Noni Madueke (Arsenal)

FW: Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli)

Tuchel had his fair share of tough decisions to make in order to name his final squad.

Harry Kane will have been the first name on the list following the England skipper's most prolific campaign of his career, while the Bayern Munich man will be joined by tournament veterans Jordan Pickford and John Stones, who are both heading to their fifth major competition.