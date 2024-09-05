FIFA World Cup 2026: Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and everything you need to know

Join FourFourTwo's World Cup 2026 coverage, as we bring you information and up-to-date news from the tournament

Excitement is already building for the next edition of the World Cup, which will be rolling around in summer 2026 with three countries sharing the hosting duties for the first time - the Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Argentina will be looking to defend the trophy they won in a scintillating final against France in 2022, while the competition will be expanded from 32 teams to a monster 48. 

World Cup 2026 schedule
Group stageJune 11 – June 27 2026
Round of 32June 28 – July 3 2026
Round of 16July 4 – July 7 2026
Quarter-finalsJuly 9 – July 11 2026
Semi-finalsJuly 14 – July 15 2026
Third-place play-offJuly 18 2026
FinalJuly 19 2026

