How to watch England vs New Zealand for FREE: Live streams, TV details and match preview for World Cup warm-up clash

Watch England vs New Zealand for FREE as the Three Lions play their first warm-up friendly clash in the US ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

England vs New Zealand: key information • Date: Saturday 06 June 2026 • Kick-off time: 9:00pm GMT / 5:00pm ET • Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Florida • FREE STREAM: ITVX (UK) • TV and streaming: ITV (UK), Fox Sports (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get up to 77% off NordVPN

Momentum and expectation are slowly building as Thomas Tuchel bids to end England's long wait for an international trophy this summer in the US.

Standing in their way next is New Zealand, as the Three Lions are pitted against the All Whites in a friendly match in Florida tonight.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch England vs New Zealand online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs New Zealand for FREE in the UK

England vs New Zealand will be shown live in the UK on ITV1.

If you'd prefer to stream it, you can! It will be available on ITVX and all you need is a login. Kick-off is at 9:00pm GMT.

England vs New Zealand free live stream Online viewers will find the game on ITVX and simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch England vs New Zealand from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

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Is England vs New Zealand on TV in the US?

US-based football fans can watch England vs New Zealand on Fox Sports 1.

Stream international friendlies on Fox Sports Fox Sports 1 will broadcast England vs New Zealand in the USA. The best way to access the stream is through Fox One (7-day free trial) or a cord-cutting solution like Sling TV or YouTube TV.

See also ► All the build-up to World Cup 2026 from FourFourTwo

England vs New Zealand: Preview

England are rumoured to be preparing a training quartet of Ethan Nwaneri, Alex Scott, Rio Ngumoha and Josh King to play some minutes against New Zealand on Friday evening.

The decision was taken, given Arsenal stars Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke have been granted an extra period of leave before the World Cup following their UEFA Champions League final defeat against Arsenal recently.

“We will take some young players out who will train with us in the size of the squad that we need, and we have the two friendly matches to take care of the minutes and the load on the players,” revealed Tuchel.

“I’m happy to have these players, especially Alex who was on the [long] list of 55 [players for the 26-man World Cup squad] and obviously he didn’t make the first cut but the reaction of him was outstanding and the commitment and wish to be in pre-camp and a step closer to the team was not even a question for him.



“That showed me his character and I’m delighted he’ll be with us because that was a close call and he gets a chance to get a step closer and a cap."

New Zealand's squad boasts limited Premier League experience, with captain Chris Wood having missed large parts of the 2025/26 season through injury at Nottingham Forest.

Tommy Smith of Braintree Town is a surprise addition, having last played competitively for his nation back in 2024. The All Whites are priced as high as 30/1 to win the contest, but manager Darren Bazeley is aiming high for the nation this summer.

"We want to go to the World Cup to do something,” Bazeley said in his interview with Sky Sports. “We're not just there to attend. We want to qualify for the knockout phases. If I'm honest, I'm not sure if it's really hit home yet that we're going to be on that global stage. It's exciting and I can't wait."

Squads

England

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City).

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona on loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

New Zealand

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe (Millwall), Alex Paulsen (Lechia Gdansk, on loan from Bournemouth), Michael Woud (Auckland FC).

Defenders: Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix), Francis de Vries (Auckland FC), Tyler Bindon (Nottingham Forest), Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), Liberato Cacace (Wrexham), Nando Pijnaker (Auckland FC), Finn Surman (Portland Timbers), Callan Elliot (Auckland FC), Tommy Smith (Braintree Town).

Midfielders: Joe Bell (Viking FK), Matthew Garbett (Peterborough United), Marko Stamenic (Swansea City), Sarpreet Singh (Wellington Phoenix), Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix), Ben Old (Saint-Étienne), Callum McCowatt (Silkeborg IF), Lachlan Bayliss (Newcastle Jets), Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle).

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses (Western Sydney Wanderers), Eli Just (Motherwell), Jesse Randall (Auckland FC), Ben Waine (Port Vale), Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest).

FourFourTwo's prediction

England 2-0 New Zealand

Aclimatising to the heat will be big for England, but we still expect Tuchel's men to get the job done.