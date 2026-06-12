Ex-Arsenal player makes astonishing ‘as good as a goal’ clearance against Canada

Fans were left scratching their heads after a moment of brilliance from ex-Arsenal man Sead Kolasinac.

Group B’s opening fixture, Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, proved that even the most unassuming of World Cup games contain moments of awe.

Canada, co-hosts of the World Cup 2026, fell early to a 21st-minute Jovo Lukic strike, assisted by ex-Arsenal player Sead Kolasinac.

The game quickly turned on its head, with Canada attacking mercilessly, before a moment of sheer brilliance from Kolasinac left fans scratching their heads.

Kolasinac makes incredible goal-line clearance against Canada

In the 53rd minute, Canada staged another threatening attack, which seemed all but certain to translate into a goal for the World Cup co-hosts.

Canadian left-back Richie Laryea snuck into the box, curling an effort past the Bosnian goalkeeper with his right foot, before the ex-Arsenal man intervened.

An unreal goal line clearance from Sead Kolašinac to keep Bosnia-Herzegovina in front😲Early contender for save of the tournament ❌ pic.twitter.com/e8Sh42f5FXJune 12, 2026

Sead Kolasinac secured a crucial World Cup result for his nation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the ball edged nearer to the goal, Kolasinac latched an outstretched foot onto Laryea’s effort, causing it to ricochet off the crossbar.

The action prompted BBC commentator Jonathan Pearce to label his intervention as "as good as a goal", before Bosnia surged forward hoping to twist the dagger further into Canadian hearts.

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Moments later, Ermedin Demirovic missed a golden opportunity for Bosnia after being sent in on goal with just the Canadian keeper to beat.

His effort was saved, denying the Bosnians a sequence of events which would surely have gone down in World Cup history, if Kolasinac’s miraculous clearance hadn't already.

The World Cup co-hosts equalised late on in the match, courtesy of a link-up between two Canada substitutes.