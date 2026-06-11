Huge blow for Jesse Marsch as he loses star player on eve of Canada's opening game

Jesse Marsch's challenge to make history with Canada just got harder

World Cup hosts Canada have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their opening fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday.

Boss Jesse Marsch had been sweating on the fitness of his captain, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who had been battling to be fit in time for his nation's curtain raiser.

The wing-back strained his right hamstring in the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain back in May and has been in a race to get fit ever since.

Alphonso Davies is set to miss his country's opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Image credit: Alamy)

Injury places extra pressure on striker Jonathan David

Jonathan David carry extra burden as one of Canada's best players in Davies' absence. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marsch has since confirmed that Davies will miss the opening match and will likely miss out on the second group game too in a huge blow for the Canadians.

The American coach said that his skipper had been working with a private physio and that he was hopeful he would eventually be able to contribute.

Jesse Marsch hopes Alphonso Davies can contribute before the end of the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images for USSF)

Davies' injury means that there will now be extra pressure on Juventus striker Jonathan David, who is Canada's all-time top goal scorer with 39 goals.

The forward scored eight goals in his first season in Serie A following his move from Lille last summer.