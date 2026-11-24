Having made their longest Premier League away trip of the season to Newcastle last week, Arsenal can settle into familiar surroundings for the festive period: the Gunners don’t leave London again until mid-January when they travel to Hull.

Between now and then, Arsenal’s longest away day takes them just 22 kilometres to Brentford - Google Maps says the average person could walk from the Emirates to the Gtech in under four hours, never mind a professional footballer.

That’s the third of 11 straight games in the capital for the Gunners, which will become 12 if they’re drawn at home in the third round of the FA Cup, beginning with Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund. Recent history suggests an interesting theory about such home comforts.

How Arsenal's Christmas schedule is set to benefit the Gunners

Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Arsenal's next 11 fixtures - all competitions Date Opponent Competition November 24 Borussia Dortmund (H) Champions League November 29 Manchester City (H) Premier League December 2 Brentford (A) Premier League December 6 Tottenham Hotspur (A) Premier League December 9 Real Madrid (H) Champions League December 13 AFC Bournemouth (H) Premier League December 20 Manchester United (H) Premier League December 27 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League December 30 Fulham (A) Premier League January 2 Ipswich Town (H) Premier League January 5 Brentford (H) Premier League Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2

Eleven games into their title defence, Arsenal sit second in the Premier League away table with four wins, one draw and one defeat from six games on the road. Not that it’s anything new for the Gunners to occupy such heights: they’ve boasted the top flight’s best away record in each of the last four seasons.

And that comes with the territory of being a London club. Across the last 10 Premier League campaigns not impacted by pandemic crowd restrictions (so excluding 2019/20 and 2020/21), only once have more clubs from London had a bottom-half away record than a top-half away record. That was last term, when four of the seven London clubs finished in the bottom 10 of the away table (Crystal Palace, Brentford, Fulham and West Ham).

London calling (Image credit: Getty Images)

In each of the other nine seasons in question, at least 57 per cent of the Premier League’s London clubs have finished with one of the best 10 away records in the division; in 2016/17, all five of them did (Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Palace and West Ham).

So, is it an advantage to be a London club?

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There’s not really a simple answer to that question (sorry), but we can still pull together some interesting takeaways.

This season, the average Premier League club will travel 153 kilometres for an away fixture. For two clubs, that average climbs to over 300km: the league’s two most north-easterly sides, Sunderland (350km) and Newcastle (347km), and the most south-westerly, Bournemouth (317km). Conversely, one side will travel a touch under 200km on average: Coventry (198km) – in that sense, you might consider the Sky Blues the ultimate Midlands club.

But the top-flight’s six London clubs all sit in the bottom eight of the league in terms of average away travel distance, with Palace travelling the furthest (227km) and Spurs the least far (202km). And the very fact that those sides account for just over a quarter of the division means short trips are a regular occurrence.

The Geordies travel the furthest on the road each season (Image credit: Getty Images)

And for Arsenal, this 11-match stretch that sees them go no further than Brentford could not fall at a better time than the notoriously hectic festive period – certainly when it comes to maximising recovery time between fixtures, which come thick and fast an average of one game every 4.2 days between now and January 5 (though it’s worth noting that turnaround is still below the UEFA-recommended minimum window of five days between matches).

Could the timing of Arsenal’s London residency, so to speak, prove crucial to another successful Premier League title push? Well, they’re already six points clear at the top and look like they could walk it, given Manchester City’s dramatic recent drop-off, but minimising time spent on the road during one of the busiest stages of the campaign seems unlikely to work to their detriment.

That being said, a quick word on Chelsea: the Blues have left London three times all season but are languishing in mid-table in the Premier League and are out of the Carabao Cup. So, maybe there’s something to be said for getting out of town on a more regular basis. Besides, it’s not like elite-level players these days are travelling in anything less than luxury, is it?