Wolves SACK Rob Edwards, with shock replacement lined up

Rob Edwards' time in charge of Wolves has come to an abrupt end.

Edwards returned to Molineux, where he enjoyed a combined four spells as both a player and fledgling coach, in November following Vitor Pereira's dismissal.

The 43-year-old's move to Wolves came five months after he took the reins with promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and steered them to second in the Championship.

Rob Edwards' Wolves gamble didn't pay off

But Edwards faced an uphill battle in taking charge of the Old Gold for a second time, having previously stepped in as interim manager after Walter Zenga's 2016 sacking.

He inherited a side mired at the foot of the Premier League table with just two points from their opening 11 games and were already nine points adrift of safety at that stage.

Edwards faced an uphill battle in Wolves' bid to avoid relegation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite pulling off shock results against reigning champions Liverpool and a high-flying Aston Villa, Wolves failed to beat the drop and bowed out after eight seasons.

The former Wales international took just 18 points from a potential 81 on offer with his charges officially condemned to their belated Championship return in mid-April.

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Preparations for life back in the second tier began promisingly with Kieran Trippier arriving on a free transfer alongside the return of fan favourite Raul Jimenez.

However Edwards will not oversee Wolves' potential renaissance, with owners Fosun International identifying Gil Vicente head coach Cesar Peixoto as his replacement, as per the Guardian.

Peixoto has yet to manage outside of his native Portugal but already has a link to Molineux through being represented by the Jorge Mendes-owned Gestifute agency.

Wolves start next season with a seventh manager in nine years (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

Fosun hold a minority stake in the company whose clients account for five of the club's last six permanent managerial hires in the last nine years, including Edwards.

The connection with Mendes' agency has also extended to the club's' recruitment strategy with a host of Portuguese players moving to Molineux in the past decade.

Wolves will discover their first Championship opponents on 25 June when the fixtures for England's second tier are officially unveiled.