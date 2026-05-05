Crystal Palace given clear path to appoint 'the most hated manager in La Liga': report

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Crystal Palace are searching for Oliver Glasner's replacement and the next man in could be a controversial choice

A general view inside the stadium as fans of Crystal Palace displays banners in support of their side prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on December 12, 2021 in London, England.
Crystal Palace are searching for Oliver Glasner's replacement as manager (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have already had nearly four months to line up Oliver Glasner's replacement as manager.

The Austrian announced in January that he will depart Selhurst Park this summer and he will hope to leave after lifting the Conference League title, having already led the Eagles to the FA Cup - the first major trophy in their history - last season.