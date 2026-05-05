Crystal Palace given clear path to appoint 'the most hated manager in La Liga': report
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By James Roberts published
Crystal Palace are searching for Oliver Glasner's replacement and the next man in could be a controversial choice
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Crystal Palace have already had nearly four months to line up Oliver Glasner's replacement as manager.
The Austrian announced in January that he will depart Selhurst Park this summer and he will hope to leave after lifting the Conference League title, having already led the Eagles to the FA Cup - the first major trophy in their history - last season.
It has given Palace plenty of time to plan for a new chapter, with the likes of outgoing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola linked with the soon-to-be-vacant post.