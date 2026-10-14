Arsenal report: Martin Zubimendi given 'opportunity' for Real Madrid move

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi could make a move to Real Madrid, with the “door open” for a move.

The midfielder signed for Arsenal last summer as a replacement for the ageing Jorginho and lit up the Premier League in the first half of last season alongside Declan Rice in midfield – but after his form tailed off in the second half of the campaign, manager Mikel Arteta introduced academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly to the midfield.

The teenager started in most of the run-in and last term's Champions League final, with Zubimendi struggling to win back his spot even this season, as rumours persist that he could be about to leave North London.

Martin Zubimendi's Arsenal career appears to be hanging by a thread

Mikel Arteta could lose a midfield general (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal beat stiff competition to convince Zubimendi to depart his hometown club of Real Sociedad after six years and over 200 appearances.

Manchester City and Liverpool were both vying to bring the 27-year-old to English football, with Real Madrid insistent that they could offer the perfect environment, too, with links with Los Blancos long after reports had surfaced that the Gunners had actually struck an agreement with the player.

That Real Madrid interest hasn't subsided either, with Sport Witness now relaying comments from the Spanish media that the World Cup winner is still a “perceived opportunity” for Jose Mourinho's side.

Defensa Central have reported that Cadena SER's Javier Herraez says he “wouldn’t close any door” on the transfer happening.

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“Real Madrid aren’t doing well right now and they’re worried about how the team is playing,” he said, “I don’t think they’ll go for him now, but I wouldn’t rule anything out, especially in football: above all, in that position.”

The Galacticos have failed to replace the control of Toni Kroos in their midfield since the German's surprise retirement from the game at the age of just 34, with Rodri a serious target for the club before rivals Barcelona poached him over the summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have stacked their central midfield to add Bruno Guimaraes over the summer, with the Brazilian having scored twice in the Premier League from limited appearances already, completing an impressive first 90 minutes in a red-and-white shirt last night in the Champions League victory over Lille.

Bruno Guimaraes has snatched Zubimendi's place (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Zubimendi is one of the more likely departures for the summer of 2027, given the promises that Arsenal must have made to him when he signed and the adjustment that he could well spend the season as fourth-choice in his position – but with Arteta's side competing on four fronts, the Spanish international may well find his importance increase as the season continues.

An injury to Piero Hincapie has already seen Lewis-Skelly return to left-back this season, perhaps paving the way for Zubimendi to compete with just Guimaraes when he himself returns from his recent knock.

The Basque is worth €65 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at the weekend, as Premier League action resumes.