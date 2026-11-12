Arsenal told it's 'almost impossible' to sign Antonio Nusa in January: report

Arsenal have been told the chances of signing Antonio Nusa in January are “almost impossible”.

The Gunners left themselves somewhat short in attack over the summer, bringing in Christos Tzolis to strengthen the frontline but losing Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who have all played a huge role under manager Mikel Arteta.

With Arsenal competing on three fronts and looking to retain a title, plenty are of the belief that the club simply need an A-list attacker to take them up a gear – with January earmarked as an opportunity for a purchase.

Antonio Nusa move to Arsenal looks unlikelier by the day

Mikel Arteta wants another forward (Image credit: Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal currently have two senior players for each available position across their frontline, with Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke primarily fighting it out for a spot on the right flank, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres splitting minutes up front and Tzolis competing with Eberechi Eze for a place on the left wing.

But while Tzolis is particularly inexperienced at the top level, Eze isn't a natural on the left, preferring a central spot, with Arteta seemingly reluctant to use him there permanently and Madueke even playing on that side on occasion this season, too.

Nusa has emerged as a serious target target, with Sport Witness noting that the Gunners sent a “delegation” to Leipzig last week to watch the Norwegian in action.

But Sky Germany are reporting that a deal is “almost impossible”, with RB Leipzig only about to consider an “astonomical offer”.

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Arsenal have had previous in negotiating with the East German outfit, settling on signing Gyokeres when they couldn't negotiate a lower price for Slovenian forward, Benjamin Sesko – who eventually joined Manchester United instead.

It perhaps strengthens Leipzig's hand that they sold Yan Diomande to Real Madrid over the summer for a nine-figure fee, and with January not exactly the best time to grab a bargain, Arsenal are well aware that they're going to have to pay a premium to bring in game-changing talent to their squad.

The Premier League champions also have Eli Junior Kroupi on their shortlist, with Bournemouth likely to demand a record sale for their wonderkid after selling Antoine Semenyo last January, and the contract uncertainty over their other big-name talent, Alex Scott, meaning that a £100 million move may be slipping away from them with the Guernsey schemer.

Arsenal had Benjamin Sesko on their wish list (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nusa has been in sparkling form this season, notching six goals and eight assists in just 15 appearances following the loss of Diomande to Madrid.

The 21-year-old also took on a starring role for his country during the summer, as Norway reached the quarter-finals of their first World Cup since 1998.

Nusa is worth €45m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Newcastle United when Premier League action resumes after the international break.