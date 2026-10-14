Liverpool report: Huge Trent Alexander-Arnold return edges closer, as major move shapes up

Alexander-Arnold could be about to return

Former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could be about to enjoy a huge homecoming, with a transfer back to Anfield on the cards.

That's according to a stunning new report, which suggests that the right-back's difficult time since leaving the Reds could draw to a close just two seasons after he made the move from Liverpool to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold signed for Los Blancos on a free transfer after making over 350 appearances in red – but has failed to establish himself as a leading star at the Bernabeu, with his future now uncertain.

Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement shaping up, with Liverpool ready to pounce

Liverpool have failed to replace their former right-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Cadena SER in Spain, Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro is weighing up his future, with interest from Barcelona.

The World Cup winner was on the shortlist for Real Madrid, however, before they signed Denzel Dumfries over the summer to compete with Alexander-Arnold – and with Porro more interested in Madrid than Catalonia, journalist Pacojo Delgado has claimed that, “If Real Madrid comes calling, knowing that Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t convincing at full-back, there might be an option”.

With TEAMtalk claiming that Liverpool would be interested in re-signing their former No.66, the possibility could arise that the England international returns to Merseyside, where he won two Premier League titles and a Champions League in 2019.

Alexander-Arnold was adored by Reds fans after breaking into their senior set-up under Jurgen Klopp, becoming one of the best right-backs in the world and redefining the position as one that a playmaker could operate in.

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The manner of his departure, however, led to certain sections of Anfield to boo him – both in his final days as a Liverpool player and during his return for Madrid in the Champions League last season.

Some fans were disappointed that the 28-year-old left on a free transfer with Liverpool unable to receive any substantial fee, while others suggested that Real were “rivals”, given the number of times that the two sides have faced one another in European competition over the last few years.

While Liverpool may well welcome the opportunity to strengthen in a position that has been a weak spot ever since Alexander-Arnold's departure, however, opting not to sign him next summer – if they really do feel he burned bridges with them – would open the door to give rivals a chance to.

Pedro Porro wants Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester City have both been linked with the Englishman, with former perhaps more likely, given that right-back Ben White almost left over the summer.

FourFourTwo understands that Real Madrid have no current plans to sell the full-back midseason.

Alexander-Arnold is worth €60 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool travel to LASK tonight, as Champions League action returns.