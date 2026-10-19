Liverpool’s pursuit of Alex Scott intensifies after comeback Brentford win: report

Liverpool are hoping to plug their centre-of-the-park holes by securing the services of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, setting up a potential reunion with new Reds boss Andoni Iraola.

Currently positioned fifth in the Premier League standings, Liverpool’s midfield, which contains the likes of chronic under-performers in Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister, remains an issue.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, fans of the Reds should “save the name" ahead of the winter transfer window, claiming: "I'm maintaining Alex Scott for 2027."

Liverpool’s pursuit of Alex Scott intensifies ahead of winter transfer window: report

Alex Scott is a highly sought after Premier League talent. (Image credit: PUMA)

Elsewhere in the Reds’ midfield, Dominik Szoboszlai, the club’s best-performing player in Arne Slot’s dismal last season at Liverpool, is at risk of breaking down, having missed clashes with LASK in the Champions League and Manchester City in the Premier League.

Ryan Gravenberch, once a guaranteed starter in Liverpool’s title-winning 2024-25 unit, is also experiencing reduced minutes, with Trey Nyoni stepping in for the Dutchman.

As relayed and added to by TEAMtalk, various clubs are in pursuit of Scott, with Chelsea believing they are in pole position to sign the Englishman.

According to transfer expert Romano, the 23-year-old’s club are open to selling in January, with his departure being a “genuine and serious possibility.”

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“After a number of meetings between his agents and Bournemouth, the decision of the club is to change their stance in the January transfer window,” began Romano.

“In the summer, Chelsea tried twice to sign Alex Scott. Arsenal called before signing Bruno Guimaraes. Liverpool called to understand the situation without sending any bid. All the English top clubs [were] trying to understand the situation.

“Chelsea were the more aggressive and Bournemouth told all these clubs that the player is not for sale. The player is going nowhere. Then they wanted Alex Scott to sign a new contract but there was no agreement. Now Bournemouth are open to selling Alex Scott already in the January window.

Bournemouth are now open to selling the Englishman. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“So, Scott leaving in January is a genuine and serious possibility, [but] this depends on the proposal. Sources close to Bournemouth believe it has to be, at minimum, £100 million.

“It has to be big money in order to open doors. Let me clarify, Bournemouth could be open to selling if the bid is a good bid, an important bid, and if the player wants to go. So these have to be the conditions.”

It appears that Scott’s exit in January is now a firm possibility, with the Bournemouth table having been reset ahead of approaches from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea this winter.

Should Iraola’s men look to march on in the Champions League, or alert their rivals to a future Premier League title charge, then the Reds’ activity in relation to Scott will be one to monitor.