Manchester United in huge transfer U-turn after Mauricio Pochettino appointment: report

Pochettino has arrived at Old Trafford

Manchester United could be about to renege on a transfer that looked to be a dead cert.

The Red Devils have just appointed Mauricio Pochettino, with the United States manager arriving at Old Trafford after a decade of speculation linking him with the hot seat.

That means that plenty of plans are changing behind the scenes, and now reports suggest that a deal that looked to be definitely happening is now under threat.

Manchester United have made a significant transfer U-turn

Michael Carrick is no more (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have suffered a terrible start to the season under Michael Carrick, winning just three fixtures so far, with disharmony setting in at Carrington.

Captain Bruno Fernandes criticised the team's tactics in the defeat away at Como, while World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez has been vocal about the club's recruitment strategy over the summer.

A new report from Sport Witness says that Martinez is linked with a move to Barcelona, but that Pochettino's arrival may “ruin” that particular deal.

The Argentine looked to have one foot out the door after a disastrous performance away to Chelsea earlier this season, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona linked with a move.

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It has been claimed that personal terms between Atleti and Martinez are not a problem, too.

With Martinez's contract at United expiring at the end of the season – with the option for an extra year – a January sale looked all but certain, but with Pochettino arriving at the club, that could well be halted, as the Argentine looks to reintegrate his compatriot into a defence that has shown very little consistency this term.

Pochettino has operated with a back three and back four over the years, with Martinez an option to play on the left side of a centre-back pairing or trio.

Lisandro Martinez has endured a torrid season (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The former Ajax man is also capable of playing in a left-back role, with Luke Shaw recently injured.

Martinez is worth €45m, according to Transfermarkt. United take on Liverpool when Premier League action resumes after the international break.