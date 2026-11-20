Mauricio Pochettino is looking to new signings

Manchester United are looking for a first January signing that could ruffle a few feathers across the Premier League.

The Red Devils have just appointed Mauricio Pochettino as manager, with the Argentine taking over a squad devoid of much confidence and languishing 18th in the Premier League table.

Attention has already turned to the winter transfer window, however, as Manchester United look to repeat a trick that worked for them last summer.

Manchester United to make move for in-demand forward

United are no strangers to gazumping Arsenal on transfer moves (Image credit: Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images)

Last summer, United beat Arsenal to the signing of Benjamin Sesko when they met RB Leipzig's valuation of the Slovenian at a time when the Gunners refused to.

Sesko has been a solid addition at Old Trafford, while the champions opted to sign Viktor Gyokeres instead, with the Swedish hitman blowing hot and cold in the Premier League.

With Arsenal now in for Antonio Nusa, transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio has told Wettfreunde.net United have interest in the Norwegian – and a big advantage.

“Roma wanted Antonio Nusa during the summer, but he decided to stay,” the Italian journalist said, adding, “Manchester City like him a lot, Manchester United like him a lot as well.”

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With United needing to reinforce in attacking areas – having lost Sesko to injury until the New Year – Di Marzio notes that Arsenal aren't likely to make a move in January and would rather wait until the summer.

FourFourTwo understands that Leipzig are under no pressure to sell the star after the nine-figure sale of Yan Diomande to Real Madrid over the summer – so should United present an extraordinary offer to the player and to Leipzig, as they did with Sesko, they may well be able to land him ahead of the Gunners.

“He will be around €70 or €80 million,” Di Marzio added, “but it’s much more likely that he can leave in the summer.”

Antonio Nusa is attracting plenty of attention around Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a solid World Cup 2026 with Norway over the summer, Nusa has started the campaign on fire for Leipzig, notching 11 goals and assists in his first nine Bundesliga fixtures and scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old agreed a £25m deal to Brentford in 2024, only for the move to collapse at the last minute.

Nusa is worth €45m, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester United travel to Liverpool when Premier League action resumes this weekend.