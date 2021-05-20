Russia Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

The Russia Euro 2020 fixtures begin with a clash against Group B favourites Belgium on June 12 in Saint Petersburg.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Russia Euro 2020 fixtures

June 12: Belgium, 8pm

June 16: Finland, 2pm

June 21: Denmark, 8pm

Russia won the inaugural European Championship in 1960 as the Soviet Union, but they have failed to get past the group stages in the last two editions since a memorable run to the semi-finals at Euro 2008.

They reached the quarter-finals of their home World Cup in 2018, though, and know major Group B rivals Belgium very well by now after sharing a qualifying group with them.

Russia came second in qualifying, winning eight matches but losing twice against the Belgians to finish behind them but ahead of Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s side will be hoping for an improved showing when they face Belgium once again in their opening game on home turf on June 12.

They then face Finland on June 16, again in Saint Petersburg, before a clash with Denmark in Copenhagen on June 21.

If the Russians finish top of Group B they will set up a Last-16 meeting with the third-placed team from Group A, D, E or F.

Should they come first, a battle with the second-placed team from Group A awaits: one of Italy, Switzerland, Turkey or Wales.