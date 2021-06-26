Euro 2020 - What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goalscorer at the European Championship going into the knockout phase of the competition.

Portugal finished as runners-up in Group F, with their star man Ronaldo scoring five goals against Hungary, Germany and France.

They will face Belgium in the round of 16 in Seville on Sunday, as Portugal attempt to defend the crown they claimed at Euro 2016.

Ronaldo is fully focused on Euro 2020 for the time being, but speculation over his future at club level abounds.

The 36-year-old is contracted at Juventus until next summer, but he could be on the move ahead of next season.

Ronaldo has been linked with PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester United and MLS in recent months.

One stumbling block could be his pay packet. Ronaldo earns £540,000 per week at the Allianz Stadium, according to The Sun.

Only Lionel Messi, who reportedly pockets £584,000 per week, is paid more in world football - and Messi may have to settle for a wage cut if he signs a new deal with Barcelona.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner earns four times more than the next best-paid player in Serie A.

Matthijs de Ligt, Ronaldo's team-mate at Juventus is second on the list with weekly earnings of £138,000.

The Portuguese superstar has won two league titles with the Bianconeri, for whom he has scored 101 goals in 133 games.

Yet while Ronaldo has kept up his end of the bargain, Juventus have failed to make the next step in Europe.

The Italian giants signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018 because they wanted to win the Champions League, but they have not advanced beyond the quarter-finals during his time on the books.

Ronaldo might have one last crack at the competition with Juventus next term, but for now his attention will be exclusively devoted to the European Championship.