Who could replace Marco Silva as Everton manager?

Marco Silva’s departure leaves Everton looking for their fourth permanent manager in the last three and a half years.

In that period under-23 boss David Unsworth has also twice taken charge on a caretaker basis, with Duncan Ferguson now doing so after Silva’s departure.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the candidates to replace Silva at Goodison Park.

Mauricio Pochettino

Less than six months after leading his side to the Champions League final, Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham after a poor start to the Premier League season. The decision did not go down well with many Spurs fans and the 47-year-old Argentinian is sure to be in high demand if he wants to make a swift return to management.

David Moyes

The return of the Scotsman would be a sentimental and practical approach – he is currently out of work – but not one in keeping with the club’s plans for a more progressive outlook. Working under director of football Marcel Brands would probably not appeal to Moyes.

Eddie Howe

Howe’s brand of attractive, attacking football would tick the box in terms of style at Goodison Park. Fans may question how much of an upgrade he would be and Howe would have to express a desire to leave Bournemouth, a club with which he has an long-term affinity.

Mikel Arteta

A fan favourite but a romantic contender based on the Spaniard’s six-year stint as a player at the club – which included scoring one of the goals the last time they won a Merseyside derby, in 2010 – and his association with Pep Guardiola. Arteta is a highly-rated coach at Manchester City but has no managerial experience and may also have one eye on succeeding Guardiola at the Etihad.

Erik Ten Hag

The Ajax manager won an army of fans with the football played by his side which came within seconds of reaching the Champions League final last season. Would be comfortable working in a director of football set-up which is more common in Holland.

Phil Neville

The former Toffees utility man impressed with his approach in leading England’s Women to a World Cup semi-final in the summer but has struggled to rediscover that form since. Unproven in league football after a brief, tough spell as assistant coach at Valencia.

