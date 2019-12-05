Quiz! Can you name the 48 Premier League managers with at least 50 wins?

It's simple really: we're giving you the total of victories they've overseen (at present), plus the clubs they've managed in the Premier League, and eight minutes to name them all.

Following Wednesday's Merseyside derby victory over Everton, Jurgen Klopp has become the second-fastest manager to record 100 Premier League wins, behind only a Very Special Gaffer (hint, hint).

To mark the occasion, we thought we'd widen the net a bit: so here are the managers to have recorded 50 Premier League wins – no matter how many games it took them to get there.

So it's a tribute to these 48 bosses that they have fought their way to a half ton of Premier League wins.

