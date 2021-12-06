Exclusive: Patrice Evra explains why he licked a chicken on Instagram

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra is known as a larger than life personality by his social media followers. His fun-loving and outspoken punditry has also been praised since he hung up his boots in 2016.

Yet many were left horrified when Evra posted a video of himself kissing and sucking the feet of a raw chicken in 2018. Evra later apologised for his actions but FFT can now reveal the thought process (or lack thereof!) behind the grotesque stunt.

“I don’t recognise the person who did that. When I see it now I think, ‘What the hell?!’," the Frenchman told the December issue of FourFourTwo, which you can order here.

"I was at home one day and something in my head said, ‘Let’s be funny’. It was Thanksgiving and I just wanted to make people laugh, so I slapped and kissed a dead, uncooked chicken.

"The worst part was being in Switzerland a few months later. A man asked for a picture and the lady with him said, 'I knew him! The man who licked the chicken.'

"I was like, ‘Well done Patrice, you should be proud...’”

