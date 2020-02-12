Quiz! Can you name the 44 teams Frank Lampard played against in the Premier League?

Eight minutes are on the clock and there are 44 clubs to guess.

We're having a bit of a Mourinho moment here at FFT Towers this week, to shamelessly push (Er, surely 'innocently celebrate'? – Ed.) the new issue of the magazine, out now.

Having done Eden Hazard earlier this week, continue our look at some of Jose Mourinho's most iconic proteges with another quiz on a player who had iconic moments under the Portuguese manager.

And when you think of Chelsea winning two titles in Jose's first two spells, one of the first players you think of, is Frank Lampard.

No one's scored more goals from midfield in the Premier League. Few others have been quite such a complete footballer.

Lampard's now leading the Blues himself, but can you remember much from his playing career?

We're looking for every Premier League team he lined up against not just for Chelsea, but West Ham and Manchester City too (remember that?).

Good luck...

