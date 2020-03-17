Quiz! Can you name the top scorers in Europe's top five leagues this season?
The season may have ended early - but who was on course for the European Golden Shoe award before it did?
Six minutes on the clock, 20 players to guess - across the Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga and La Liga.
There will be a number of teams that hope the season hasn't already ended - the same goes for the players, though.
Goalscorers hate when they get hauled off after scoring a brace, so imagine how these lads will feel about the season ending before they can get their hands on the Golden Shoe award.
Across Europe's top five leagues - that's England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - there have been some prolific goalscorers this season. We want you to name them.
There are some usual suspects of course, and there are some less obvious goal-getters, as usual.
If the season has already ended - who's in the running to be king of this year's net botherers?
