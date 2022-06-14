Best Liverpool retro shirts 2022: The best classic football shirts the Reds have ever worn

"Best Liverpool retro shirts" is a conversation for those with taste. The Reds have had some classic football shirts over the years through some of the most successful eras of English footballing dominance.

Its in Anfield culture. Retro shirts are often the best football shirts you can buy – and with both Premier League sides and European giants releasing fresh threads right now, there's never a better time to buy a new jersey. The tops never stop, either: it won't be long before the World Cup shirts are all revealed and Women's Euros tops are all out, too.

Here's our pick of our favourite classic Liverpool shirts right now, featuring some Premier League royalty…

1. Liverpool 1964 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

This is where it all began for Liverpool's classic shirts. The oval badge has been referenced countless times since, as have the thick collar and cuffs.

It's a work of beauty. Liverpool became champions in this top and Toffs have created a lookalike that looks identical to the original.

2. Liverpool 1982 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

We love a pinstripe – this one from the early 80s is just classic 'Pool.

Yellow is such a prominent colour for the Merseysiders that every Reds fan should own at least one away shirt in the shade. This particular one is a highlight for anyone who grew up in the glory days.

3. Liverpool 1984 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Pinstripes again! Another classic and one that Liverpool dominated the top flight in.

The Toffs replica shirt doesn't come with the sponsor, making the jersey look overall cleaner and – if it's possible – slightly more classic. This shirt is part of Anfield folklore.

4. Liverpool 1986 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Liverpool were still supreme in 1986, when Crown Paints changed logo and a new shirt came out that would stand the test of time.

Score Draw's replica is proof, too. These still look awesome in 2022.

5. Liverpool 1987 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Liverpool dominated the 80s and you don't get much more 80s than this.

Grey has been used a handful of times by the Reds since that era but this is perhaps the definitive grey football shirt in English football – it's certainly not the Manchester United one.

6. Liverpool 1989 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Ask some Liverpool fans and they'll tell you this is this shirt. Memories of John Barnes and Ian Rush cutting about in this are still as vivid as the shade of red.

And that sponsor. Candy is one of the all-timers in English football and Score Draw's replica is a remarkable tribute to the past.

7. Liverpool 1989 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

The one with the flecked paint. This one is iconic and though it hasn't been remade, it still crops up online from time to time.

A collector's item for Liverpool fans, this one.

8. Liverpool 1993 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

The big stripes might just be the most iconic Adidas look of all time. A few teams got kits like this, including Rangers, Marseille, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Reds' might just be the best of the bunch, those thick white stripes flashing over the shoulders to bring out the red even more. These are rare these days but worth every single penny.

9. Liverpool 1993 away shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

Once more, Liverpool got the big Adi stripes in the early 90s for their away effort, this gorgeous white and green number.

It's a stunning shirt and if you're lucky you can find jerseys with names printed in the iconic block fonts before the Premier League had standard type.

10. Liverpool 1995 away shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

The quartered shirt is another classic. This is the one that Liverpool wore in the 1995 FA Cup final.

And though there wasn't much success in the 90s, these tops evoke memories of an exciting young team with a few homegrown talents. This is a piece of the past, all right – but nostalgia is woven into the fabric.

11. Liverpool 1996 away shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

Nike's recent re-conjure of this top was brilliant. But you can't beat the OG.

When Liverpool went cream for their away shirt in the 90s, they created an icon. No one could ever touch this shade again: it was theirs. And this shirt is still online if you're lucky.

12. Liverpool 2000 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Liverpool ushered in the new millennium with another beauty. This one brings back happy memories.

This is the shirt that the Reds did the Treble wearing in 2001. It's a stunning design, too: simple and brilliant. Just like the football at the time.

13. Liverpool 2001 away shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

Similarly to the cream get-up, few sides have ever tried to replicate this colour.

It's just as well. Whoever would try it, it would always be synonymous with Michael Owen's last-gasp brace to clinch the 2001 FA Cup.

