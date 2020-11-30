Quiz! Can you name the top 20 all-time English scorers in the Premier League?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 players to try and guess - and we've even given you the Premier League clubs they played for.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the scorers of the last 50 Premier League hat-tricks?

If there's one thing that England can produce, it's a goalscorer.

England are the only nation to have produced a player who scored a hat-trick in the final of the World Cup, after all. Even back then, the goalscorers that came from England were world-renowned - look at Bobby Charlton, Geoff Hurst and Jimmy Greaves's exploits abroad.

60 years later, not much has changed. Our forwards are still the players who command the most clout across the continent.

Can you remember the English goalscorers that have lit up the Premier League though?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FIFA 21 How to get Robert Lewandowski's 93-rated Player of the Month FUT card

RICHARD JOLLY Manchester City's project rebuild: Pep Guardiola faces a daunting new task

IN THE MAG Lionel Messi at Barcelona – the truth! PLUS Yeboah, Maradona, Willian, Ancelotti, Johnny Marr, transfer bust-ups and more