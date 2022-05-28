Liverpool vs Real Madrid live! Champions League final 2022 news, line-ups, build-up and analysis

Refresh

These are two of the most decorated teams in Europe – so much so, we thought it would be worth running through the European Cup/Champions League finals each team has appeared in: Liverpool finals: 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 1985 (lost to Juve), 2005, 2007 (lost to Milan), 2018 (lost to Real), 2019 Real Madrid finals: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962 (lost to Benfica), 1964 (lost to Inter), 1966, 1981 (lost to Liverpool), 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

ANOTHER 15-MINUTE DELAY TO KICK-OFF. New kick-off time is now 8.30pm BST. The players are back outside to warm up.

Tear gas has been deployed by police on fans outside the stadium. Good grief.

There's now some videos circulating of some fans jumping fences to get in. (opens in new tab) Once more, a major European final is suffering from what appears to be poor organisation.

There are also reports of fans struggling to get in despite arriving three hours early, and of gates to get in being closed – with tickets for those gates not being accepted at other gates. In that light, it's disappointing to see the stadium authorities blame fans for arriving late.

The in-stadium announcement said the delay was due to "the late arrival of fans". Ah yes, those last-minute fans arriving a mere [checks previous updates] hour before kick-off.

KICK-OFF DELAYED BY 15 MINUTES. This is due to the crowds of Liverpool fans still waiting to get into the stadium (see updates at 19.14 and 19.34). New kick-off is 8.15pm BST.

On pep talks: Carlo Ancelotti’s pep talk for his side from yesterday has leaked to the Spanish press: “What we have done up until now is honestly not important right now. So tomorrow, you have to get used to it. You’re all here and you have to enjoy the most important game in football. It is going to be beautiful, but it will be difficult. “Tomorrow the final is going to be like a party. And after the game, we are all going to be happy. So that is everything I’ve got to say.” God, he’ll be gutted that’s got out, eh?

Want some fevered speculation about the Liverpool starting line-up and Thiago's place in it? Good news, then! The Brazilian midfielder has now been deep in conversation with Naby Keita, which looked a lot like a pep talk – though he's still warming up, so perhaps he was just letting him know that he might have to come off early. Or maybe he was just checking that Keita had remembered to stick his lottery numbers on. Probably... not, right?

Jurgen Klopp's just reiterated to BT Sport that "it's not a great pitch" tonight – a new one was laid this week, and concerns have been raised that it's not had time to settle. "You would think for the Champions League final they would have the best pitch," he laughs. Which is a fair enough point, really.

MUTV on the big screen with minutes to go until kick-off? We have to reluctantly accept that this is very funny. Pub’s stuck MUTV on instead of the build up and, fair play, it’s a good bit pic.twitter.com/H6lb8ixkniMay 28, 2022 See more

Back on the pitch, Thiago Alcantara's place in the starting XI is starting to look in doubt. He hobbled off from the warm-up to retreat to the dressing room, and though he's back out now, he's been deep in conversation with Jurgen Klopp. That's one to keep an eye on. Milner, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are the obvious alternatives on the bench.

Some concern being shown by broadcaster (and daughter of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish) Kelly Cates about the queues for fans to get in, saying it "has the potential to be very dangerous". Dalglish was Liverpool manager when the Hillsborough disaster happened, and he attended the funerals of all those who died. Even for those of us not as close to that tragedy, it's not hard to worry about the scenes we're seeing. Absolutely shambolic at the Stade de France. No way in, no way of knowing which way to go. Stay safe if you’re heading in ❤️It has the potential to be very dangerous.May 28, 2022 See more

Both sides have been incredible this season, of course – they were all over our writers’ 2021/22 end of season awards (opens in new tab). In particular, Mohamed Salah (and his goal against Man City), Luka Modric’s assist to Rodrygo in the Champions League win over Chelsea, and Karim Benzema’s performances all season got plaudits from our staff. Your intrepid reporter tonight holds a special place in his heart for Benzema's hat-trick against Chelsea – especially that second goal, surely one of the greatest headers of all time. Disagree? Send complaints to @Conorpope (opens in new tab) on Twitter.

Speaking of the Liverpool support, Jamie Carragher has something to say. Err, okay, Carra… Chairman Mao has never seen a greater show of Red strength! #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/qvgEeUzjjBMay 28, 2022 See more

We had a little chat with Alan Kennedy this week, who scored the winning goal for Liverpool in the 1981 European Cup final against Real Madrid, in Paris, no less. Apparently he played that game with a broken wrist, and reckoned most of the fans in the stadium were backing the Reds. Knowing the Liverpool fanbase, we wouldn't be surprised if the same was true tonight...

Less than hour until kick-off and it's looking pretty sparse inside, while there are verrrry big queues of Liverpool fans waiting to get in, reports the New York Times' Tariq Panja. Hope that can get solved... Plenty of space inside stadium, compared to crammed situation at the gates. Hoping they can figure this out before kick off in 50 mins. pic.twitter.com/7ycZbkPgmxMay 28, 2022 See more

Klopp’s all-conquering gegenpressers have cemented their status as one of the great Liverpool sides. But where do they fit in in FFT’s list of the best ever Liverpool teams? Shankly, Bob and Rafa weren’t too shabby at building squads themselves…

Real Madrid line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Modrić, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema Substitutes: Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Lunin, Vázquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga Good lordy, that's a strong bench. We would have maybe expected Rodrygo to start after his previous Champions League performances this season – not least against Chelsea – but he only makes the bench. The likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale will be warming seats alongside him. Bale, of course, scored twice off the bench in Madrid's 2018 Champions League final victory over Liverpool, picking up the man of the match award along the way.

Liverpool line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Mane, Diaz. Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott. No big surprises in the line-up – but that tends to be true of a squad with such strong depth as Liverpool's. Expect Sadio Mane to be playing through the middle up front, though we're also likely to see Firmino and Jota appear at some point.