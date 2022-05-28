How many Champions League finals has Carlo Ancelotti managed in?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will make Champions League history when he takes charge of Los Blancos against Liverpool in Paris on Saturday.

This will be the Italian's fifth time managing in the final of the competition - taking him above compatriot Marcello Lippi, Sir Alex Ferguson and Miguel Munoz to become the coach with the most final appearances outright.

Ancelotti has been on the winning side on three of the four previous occasions he's taken to the technical area in a Champions League final.

During his first spell in charge of Real, he guided them to a 4-1 victory over rivals Atletico Madrid in the 2014 final in Lisbon.

His other two triumphs came during his tenure at Milan - who he led to success on penalties against Juventus in 2003, before avenging 2005's 'Miracle of Istanbul' by defeating Liverpool 2-1 in Athens in 2007.

Should he secure Real's 14th European crown on Saturday, Ancelotti will become the first manager to win the tournament four times (he is currently joined by Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane on three titles) - and the first to win it multiple times with multiple clubs.